DEWITT - Due to rising COVID-19 numbers, the Ohnward Fine Arts Center in Maquoketa canceled Disco Night scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9.
People who have already purchased tickets should contact Ohnward for a ticket exchange to any upcoming show. Disco Night will be rescheduled.
Upcoming events include:
• The 17th annual Festival of Trees will be held Nov. 13-28. Admission is free. The event is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from noon until 6 p.m.
• Lynne Rothrock’s Christmas Cabaret: An Evening of Song, Story and Christmas Cheer, will be held Saturday, Nov 20, at 7 p.m. Rothrock and her merry band of musicians bring holiday music that runs the gamut from toe-tapping and hand-clapping to nostalgic and sentimental, with a touch of comedy thrown in for fun.
Advance discount tickets cost $22 for adults and $13 for kids. Adult tickets will cost $25 at the door and $15 for students.
• Branson on the Road - Christmas Style comes to Ohnward Saturday, Nov. 27, at 2 p.m. Attendees will sing along to Christmas classics, tap their toes to bluegrass and rockabilly holiday songs, and laugh with family-friendly comedy. It’s a Christmas show for all ages.
Advance discount tickets cost $22 for adults, $13 for students. At the door, adult tickets will cost $25, $15 for students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.