ROCK FALLS, Ill. — As Whiteside County enters the fifth month of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of people testing positive is leading health officials to become concerned.
While health officials there say they anticipated a rise in positive cases when Illinois moved into Phase 4 of its reopening plan June 26, Cory Law, with the Whiteside County Health Department, is expressing his concerns about the uptick in cases.
During a two-week time frame, from July 20 through Aug. 2, the county reported 45 cases per week, totaling 90 cases. Law said they are worried as more people are becoming ill. Whiteside County reported nine new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, for a total of 346 cases since the outbreak began.
“We are concerned with the rising number of cases, but relieved to see hospital utilization rates and fatality rates remain low,” Law said. “This means that while we are identifying more cases through testing, there has not been an increase in serious illness. However, any rise in cases does increase the chance a high-risk individual could be exposed. So, we hope our citizens continue to work together to protect themselves and those around them.”
With more people testing positive, Law said the message is still the same as it was in March. He wants people across Whiteside County to continue practicing social distancing and good hygiene, such as washing their hands frequently and wearing a mask while out in public. Though there are many counties, mainly in southern Illinois, that are at the “warning” status, meaning their region may regress to Phase 3, that is not the current situation for Whiteside County.
Law said his department has not talked with local officials within the county to regress to Phase 3. He said he does not think that would combat the rising case numbers.
“There has been no serious discussion to move back to Phase 3. However, reverting to Phase 3 would not necessarily result in lower case counts,” Law said. “Cases will continue to rise if individuals continue to attend large gatherings, in this county or neighboring counties and states. And they will continue to rise if people are unwilling to work with the health department on contact tracing to isolate, quarantine, and slow the spread after we identify an exposure or follow protective guidelines.”
Law emphasizes the importance of contract tracing and said that is the way the health department finds out who else may have been exposed. He said people should answer the phone and help the contact tracers. He reiterated they will not ask any personal or financial questions, just questions about a person’s whereabouts. He said the only way Whiteside County will overcome this virus is if people take it seriously and do their part.
“At the end of the day, individuals working together to protect those around them is going to have the greatest impact,” Law said. “That is why it is so important for us all to work together for those around us by staying home when you have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and trying to stay 6 feet from those you don’t live with.”
Law repeated the importance of people wearing masks. He said masks will protect people as long as they are worn in public and correctly.
Michele Cullen, Community Health Manager for Clinton County, echoed Law’s points. She stressed the importance of taking the virus seriously and using all protective measures to keep each other safe. She said the uptick in coronavirus cases is alarming.
“Clinton County’s positive COVID-19 cases have continued to increase over the past six weeks,” Cullen said. “June 17th we had 68 positive cases and three active; July 27, 232 positive and 131 active, and Aug. 2, 311 positive cases and 210 active.”
Cullen said the community needs to continue to remember the personal protective measures that were put into place in March. Additionally she said the CDC has confirmed that face coverings are a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19.
