CLINTON — Tucked between Hollywood movies starring Liam Neeson, Kevin Costner and Robert DeNiro in Clinton 8’s movie listings is an independent film by director Steven Lewis Simpson.
With fewer films released due to COVID, independent films are finding wider release.
”It is very much that reason,” Simpson said Wednesday. Normally, independent films are relegated to “quiet times” of the year, he said. The pandemic created an opportunity for all independent films. ”We’ve had sort of … wide release before, but this time it’s a bit wider,” Simpson said.
”Neither Wolf Nor Dog” opened Friday in Clinton. The story of a white author who is sucked in to the heart of contemporary Native American life by a 95-year-old Lakota elder, the movie made its world premiere in 2017.
”This last week was actually its widest week on release as of yet,” said Simpson. “It’s played about 250 full-run cinemas, and about 600 in total.”
The movie has an 82% rating and a 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. “It’s been a real community effort,” said Simpson. “If the audience hadn’t championed it, we wouldn’t really have gone as far as we have with it.”
The movie is based on the 1994 novel by Kent Nerburn. Hollywood had tried to make the movie but was getting nowhere with it, Simpson said, perhaps because it wasn’t a big-budget Hollywood story.
“This was a film that needed to be done in quite an intimate way,” said Simpson. About nine years ago, Simpson made a commitment to make the movie by any means necessary.
“It was grueling,” Simpson said, but once he found the appropriate leading actor, everything else became subordinate.
Someone in casting mentioned Dave Bald Eagle. After seeing him in the movie “Imprint,” Simpson flew out to meet the actor, who was 93 at the time.
“He was so perfect,” Simpson said. Simpson scrambled to make the movie before anything could prevent the nonagenarian from completing the project. Simpson didn’t want to make the movie without him.
“It really had to be done in the simplest way possible,” Simpson said. When you have a 95-year-old star, you can’t guarantee a budget.”
Filming took about three weeks, and the days were short because of the 95-year-old star’s low energy levels.
Dave Bald Eagle took the film to a place that Simpson never thought possible, the director said. Particularly, the climax of the show.
“We had a lead actor that was closer to the Wounded Knee massacre than the role he was playing,” Simpson said.
When time came to film at Wounded Knee, the director and author let Bald Eagle improvise the monologue. “He spoke from the heart. He said he’d been holding that in for 95 years.”
Born in 1919 in his grandfather’s tipi on the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Reservation in South Dakota, Bald Eagle spoke only Lakota until he went to school at the age of 12.
He was the grandson of famous Lakota Chief White Bull and a relative of Sitting Bull, Native American icons who fought in the Battle of the Little Big Horn.
Bald Eagle parachuted behind enemy lines on D-Day during World War II, was badly wounded and not allowed to re-enlist. He married an English dance instructor and moved back to South Dakota, where the couple became ballroom dancing champions.
After his wife died in a car accident in 1946, Bald Eagle didn’t care if he lived. He took up racing, tried skydiving, played semi-pro baseball and rode bareback broncos and bulls in rodeos.
He filmed “River of No Return” with Marilyn Monroe, worked as a stuntman next to Errol Flynn and traveled to Europe with Casey Tibbs’ Wild West Show. He was a technical advisor for 1990s “Dances with Wolves.”
Bald Eagle was made First Chief of the United Indigenous Nations in the 1990s and passed away in July 2016 at the age of 97.
“I will never film a more beautiful face,” Simpson says in the press kit for the movie. “When I would line up a close shot, my breath would be taken away each time. He is pure magic to look at.”
The audience will fall madly in love with Bald Eagle’s character, Simpson said. “Because of his portrayal, they’ll listen with their hearts rather than their heads.”
The movie is a bridge of understanding as well as a story with unforgettable characters, said Simpson.
