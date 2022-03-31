CLINTON — The Clinton School Board was presented with the annual audit Monday night, when board members were given a close-up look at financial operations within the district as well as highlights and any deficiencies to be corrected.
Andrea Rumler, a senior manager with Clinton accounting firm Winkel, Parker & Foster, took the board through the audit for the year ending June 30, 2021.
That document indicates the district’s General Fund revenues increased from $47,812,419 in fiscal year 2020 to $48,686,579 in fiscal year 2021. General Fund expenditures increased from $46,131,226 in FY20 to $46,529,910 in FY21.
The district’s General Fund balance increased from $10,396,825 in FY20 to $12,625,457 in fiscal year 2021, a $21.4% increase.
The increase in General Fund revenues was attributed to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was approved by Congress to provide fast and direct economic aid to public school districts, according to the audit.
The increase in General Fund expenditures is due to spending CARES act money, with that funding primarily used for technology, online instructional expenses and to pay staff members who were off work due to the pandemic.
The increase in the General Fund balance was a result of district expenses coming in lower than expected and regular type expenses being shifted to the federal funding as related to the pandemic, the audit notes.
It also was noted in the audit that the March 2020 global pandemic declaration disrupted a range of industries across the United States.
“The full impact to local, regional and national economies, including that of Clinton Community School District remains uncertain,” the audit reads. However, the audit also stated that to date, the outbreak has not created a material disruption to the operations of the school district, and that the extent of the financial impact of COVID-19 will depend on future developments including the spread of the virus, duration and timing of the economic recovery.
“Due to these uncertainties, management cannot reasonably estimate the potential impact to Clinton Community School District,” the document reads.
Another item highlighted in the audit included a list of specific areas of needed improvement. One such item listed was a significant deficiency in regard to the school district’s financial reporting process and the proper reflection of adjustments in its financial statements. The report attributed deficit balances of both the Student Activity Fund and Custodial Fund to the district’s failure to properly monitor financial transactions and be sure of available revenue to cover expenses.
A significant deficiency also was found in regard to the district’s use of federal awards. An $86 purchase of cookies for a “COVID celebration” and $279,939 in payroll expenditures covering absences due to COVID were not allowable uses of grant money.
In response to these findings, the district agreed to properly record and strictly monitor all financial transactions.
After Matt Gillespie with Piper Sandler presented the school board with projections of the pay-back of bonds used to finance the new high school, given different tax scenarios, the last presentation was given by Justin Clegg.
Representing Shive-Hattery, Inc. Architecture & Engineering, Clegg offered the board a $76,400 proposal on the upgrade of the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems at Bluff Elementary School and Whittier Elementary School.
“One of the things that we’ve been working on,” Superintendent Gary DeLacy said, “is, with our ESSER money, how can we improve the air quality in our schools.” The Board voted to approve the contract.
ESSER funds were also agreed upon to be put toward teacher recruitment and retention challenges that have surfaced in light of the pandemic. The school board voted in favor of additional pay in the amount of $800 for certified staff, administrators and 12-month employees and $500 for classified, nine-month employees.
A ratification of the collective bargaining agreement with the Clinton Education Association was approved, which will increase the base wage and extra compensation schedule for the 2022-2023 school year by 3% and by $1,400 for returning teachers.
Lastly, changes in staff were addressed. At Clinton Middle School, Derek Gabel was approved as activities coordinator and Dan Krueger, Dan Sullivan and Marcus Schneeberger as track coaches.
Effective June 3, Anna Straley, Clinton High School special education teacher, and Trever Moore, Clinton High School math teacher, will have resigned. Lily Dahlstrom, Clinton High School assistant softball coach; Kristi Gray, Clinton Middle School track coach; and Patrick Brooks, Clinton Middle School track coach, are also resigning. The Administration Center’s Human Resource administrative assistant, Krista Cagley, will be retiring effective June 30, and Ruth Nelson, Jefferson Elementary School paraeducator, effective June 2.
The next scheduled regular meeting of the Board of Education will be 5:30 p.m. April 11 at the Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.
