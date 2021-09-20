CLINTON — Area hospitals are seeing a decrease in local hospitalizations related to COVID-19, Clinton County Community Health Manager Michele Cullen reported to the Board of Supervisors on Monday.
Cullen confirmed hospitalizations at MercyOne and Genesis both went down from late last week. Cullen reported that as of Sept. 19, hospitalizations were at six at MercyOne and 23 at Genesis, a decrease from eight at MercyOne and 33 at Genesis as of Sept. 17, Cullen reported. The Region 5 hospitalizations also decreased, from 135 hospitalizations as of Sept. 17 to 122 hospitalizations as of Sept. 19.
“Those numbers are a little bit better than what they’ve been,” Cullen said.
Clinton County had 120 cases in the last week, Cullen said. The prior two weeks, the county was at 125 cases and 99 cases, she said.
“It kind of looks like we maybe have hit our, I’ll say maybe cautiously, our peak,” Cullen said. “And we’re just kind of on that plateau right now.”
It does seem like there has been a lot more younger people that have been the positive cases, Cullen reported.
Cullen noted Pfizer recently did not get approval for a booster dose but may get approval for individuals 65 years old or older and who are immunocompromised.
“There was a big meeting with the FDA (Federal Drug Administration) on Friday...Pfizer was looking for approval of the booster dose,” Cullen said. “They did not get it. But there was some talk that there may be approval for those 65 and above and of course the immune compromised. So, still much more to come on that.”
Pfizer was planning Monday to present on vaccination for individuals ages 5 to 11, Cullen said. This will need to go through multiple reviews before there would be orders and guidance to give the vaccine to that group, she said.
Clinton County is at a fully vaccinated rate of 46.9%, according to data obtained Monday from the state COVID-19 website. The county’s rate of fully vaccinated individuals is 55.2% among individuals 12 years old or older, 58.1% among individuals 18 years old or older and 84.4% of individuals 65 years old or older.
As a whole, the statewide fully vaccinated rate is at 52.8%, according to the state data. This includes a fully vaccinated rate of 62.3% for individuals 12 years old or older, 64.8% for individuals 18 years old or older and 88% for individuals 65 years old or older in the state.
