CLINTON — Hospitalizations due to COVID are up in the region from 104 last week to 128 over the weekend, Clinton County Community Health Manager Michele Cullen told the Clinton County Board Supervisors on Monday.
MercyOne had five hospitalized COVID patients as of Monday morning, and Genesis had 23, said Cullen. “Those are consistent with where they were last week.”
The region has seen 75 new cases in the last seven days, Cullen said.
Clinton County’s vaccination is increasing slowly, said Cullen, growing from 47.2% last week to 47.4% this week.
“We continue to get vaccine in the county,” Cullen said. The health department plans to host another vaccine clinic Thursday from noon to 4 p.m., and local pharmacies continue to have vaccines available, Cullen said.
The health department continues to answer the community’s COVID questions, said Cullen. “We’ve had a lot of school questions,” she said.
School is back in session, and local schools aren’t completely following guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding masks or quarantines, Cullen said.
If a family has two or more positive cases in the home, the health department asks that the entire household quarantine, Cullen said.
Chief Justice of the Iowa Supreme Court Susan Christensen ordered last week that anyone entering court-controlled areas must wear face coverings regardless of vaccination status.
Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp reminded the Supervisors that starting Monday, the county has to mandate masks in court areas. Sheriff Bill Greenwalt said he’d instruct his staff to make sure anyone heading to courtrooms or court offices is wearing a mask.
“And we’ll get some sort of sign erected too,” Greenwalt said. Masks will be provided for anyone who shows up without one, Greenwalt said.
According to the COVID-19 in Iowa website, Region 5, which includes Clinton County, has 130 hospitalized COVID patients, 50 in intensive care and 17 admitted in the last 24 hours.
A total of 269 beds are available, and 39 intensive care beds are vacant.
Twenty COVID patients in the region are on ventilators, leaving 159 ventilators available, COVID-19 in Iowa says.
Statewide, 10% of COVID hospitalizations are people between the ages of 18 and 29, the website says. Ten percent are 30-39, 13% are 40-49, 15% are 50-59, 18% are 60-69, and 34% are over 70.
COVID-19 in Iowa reports no hospitalized COVID patients under the age of 18.
The State reports 6,268 COVID deaths since the beginning 2020, 5,523 listing COVID as the underlying cause, and 745 listing COVID as a contributing factor.
Fewer than 1% of Iowa’s COVID deaths were people under the age of 30. People between the ages of 30 and 49 account for just over 2% of Iowa’s COVID deaths.
People from 50-59 account for 5% of Iowa’s COVID deaths; ages 60-69, 13%; and 70-79, 22%. Fifty-seven percent of Iowa’s COVID deaths were people aged 80 or above, according to COVID-19 in Iowa.
In Clinton County, 94 people have died of COVID in the last year and a half.
