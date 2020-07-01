CLINTON — Free counseling is available for all Iowans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through a FEMA-funded crisis counseling program.
The Iowa Department of Human Services in late May announced a program to offer free crisis counseling to any Iowan who is affected by the public health emergency. The state received nearly $1 million in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The COVID Recovery Iowa program offers counseling that takes place through virtual sessions, chats or phone calls.
Clinton Regional Development Corp. Vice President of Economic Development Andy Sokolovich on Wednesday expressed concern about the availability of mental health services needed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sokolovich questioned what mental health outlets exist as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and anxiety increases. He believes if someone has an anxiety issue, the COVID-19 pandemic will compound the issue. He said his concern with the pandemic is not only health issues from the virus itself but also anxiety, worry and uncertainty over what the future holds.
Clinton County Community Health Manager Michele Cullen said one area that can be improved is the mental health services available for residents during the pandemic. She believes Clinton County – and the whole nation – can do more for mental health services.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp said the mental health region has been working to improve access to an assortment of care, including crisis-type services, telehealth and peer-type services. Srp said a focus in the state and the region has been to improve the services even before the pandemic situation occurred.
“That was already something that we’ve identified we had some gaps and that I know that we’re active in those conversations working with the local services already,” Srp said. “But I don’t disagree that this dynamic is creating probably a greater need than what has been acknowledged and identified previously.“
Iowans can call 1-844-775-9276 to connect with a peer counselor or request to get in contact with a COVID Recovery Iowa counselor. Iowans can call 1-800-447-1985 to connect with a counselor, specializing in rural issues and agriculture, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Iowans may also visit www.COVIDrecoveryiowa.org and complete a contact form. A counselor will then get back with the person who filled out the form. The program has been available to Iowans since late May.
