CLINTON — In the last seven days, Clinton County has seen 97 positive coronavirus tests, down from 127 the previous week, Clinton County Community Health Manager Michele Cullen told county supervisors Monday.
The three-day total was only seven, Cullen said by phone Monday, down from 25 a week ago.
"I do believe we've plateaued," Cullen said.
In the region, 117 patients were hospitalized due to COVID, said Cullen. MercyOne has three COVID patients, and Genesis has 19, she said. The unvaccinated account for 75% of those hospitalizations.
In Clinton County, four people are hospitalized with COVID; two are vaccinated, two are not. The positivity rate in the county is 12%, Cullen said.
