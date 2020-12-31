COVID-19 has been a catalyst to create extreme poverty throughout the United States and all over the world. Unemployment and the closing of small businesses have created real hardships. People are having difficulty putting enough food on the table, paying student loans, taking care of rent, and paying mortgages. The government can only do so much and even with additional financial supports with the CARES Act, suffering has increased. Non-Profit Organizations, Food Banks, Church Pantries, and philanthropists have helped to fill the void.
According to Household Pulse survey data, about 27 million adults in the country reported their household not having enough food to eat from Nov. 25 through Dec. 7 More than 86% said they could not afford to buy more food. Data revealed that 17% of households (1 in 6) with children were more likely to report not having enough food compared to 10% of households without children.
Islamic organizations throughout the country are doing their part in supporting people in need with food distribution. The Islamic Circle of North America Relief USA in conjunction with The Clinton Islamic Center are attempting to organize such an event to help our local population. ICNA relief operate 41 food pantries and has served 1.7 million people across the nation.
The Clinton Islamic Center, 1500 2nd Ave South, Clinton will conduct a free grocery food item distribution via drive through on Jan. 9 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. in the Center’s parking lot. Food boxes are planned to include items such as milk, cereal, bread, bagels, noodles, fruits, vegetables and eggs. In case of bad weather, the alternative site will be the former Medical Associate main campus parking lot, 915 13th Avenue North.
People can drive up to our parking lot in the back of the building. One box will be placed per car, with social distancing parameters in place. Distribution will continue until supplies run out. We usually contribute through our local organizations like The Victory Center and River Bend Food Bank, but now is the time to step up to the plate ourselves to show our sincerity and commitment to this cause. Any individual wishing to contribute to distribution must bring the items to the site by 12:30 p.m. and let us know of their intent.
Let us all work together to alleviate the suffering in our society.
