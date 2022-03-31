CLINTON — With the overwhelming support of the membership, investors, and Board of Directors, the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and Clinton Regional Development Corp. approved a merger Thursday creating a single entity known as Grow Clinton.
The combined organization will focus on tourism, economic and community development.
For over a year, volunteers have been working on the details and logistics of merging the two non-profit organizations. During a meeting of all members Thursday at the Sawmill Museum in Clinton, the Plan of Merger was approved, allowing for the adoption of new by-laws, a board of directors, and an updated structure.
The merger also included the Clinton Convention & Visitors Bureau, a division of the Chamber of Commerce. All three offices will now operate under a single umbrella, to streamline operations and enhance member services. The skills of the existing staff will be leveraged to move the organization forward; however, members may notice changes in titles reflecting additional responsibilities.
Grow Clinton will also adopt a new tiered dues structure. The tiers will allow members access to services, including ribbon cuttings, event sponsorships, business assistance through partnerships with the Small Business Administration, Small Business Development Center, and SCORE, and increased exposure via Grow Clinton digital platforms.
The mission of Grow Clinton is to promote business growth, build community, and advocate for the sustainable economic success of the Greater Clinton Region. The region will include continued partnerships with surrounding communities such as Camanche and Fulton, Illinois.
The Grow Clinton offices will remain at 721 S. Second St., Clinton, and members are welcome to stop by or call and ask any questions regarding the merger, said Andy Sokolovich, the CRDC’s interim president and CEO.
