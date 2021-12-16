CLINTON — Clinton Regional Development Corp. Vice President of Economic Development Andy Sokolovich highlighted the organization's progress over the last year and presented this year's Industry of the Year award during the organization's annual meeting Wednesday at the Eagle Point Park Lodge.
The Clinton Regional Development Corp. participated in the Clinton Community College Career and Technical Education groundbreaking, which is huge for the region, Sokolovich said. The project, which required a bond referendum be approved across five counties, is something they have been working on for years, Sokolovich said.
"Now we have one in our own backyard," Sokolovich said. "And we're going to partner with DeWitt because they're going to have a career and technical education center in their own backyard as well. This is great for Clinton County."
Sokolovich reported the county continues to see use of two programs geared to attract people to the area. Clinton County served nine veterans through the Home Base Iowa program, a program designed to incentivize veterans to move into the communities, Sokolovich said. Twelve individuals enrolled in the Clinton County Community Student Loan Assistance Program, Sokolovich added. The student loan assistance program is also offered in Clinton, Camanche and DeWitt, Sokolovich added.
"When we talk about veterans through Home Base Iowa or we talk about individuals served through our Clinton Community Student Loan assistance program, those are just individuals," Sokolovich said. "That doesn't count to their trailing spouses or their homes that they buy or the individuals they bring with them. Their students that they enroll in the community school districts. It's a ripple effect, right? So we're excited to bring those individuals into our communities and help contribute to economic growth."
Sokolovich highlighted Naeve Family Beef, Big River Packaging and Archer Daniels Midland as three new projects in 2021 with a capital investment of $45.5 million and 106 associated jobs.
Option payments for Project MG totaled $17,000 and option payments for Project Circuit totaled $12,000, Sokolovich said.
Sokolovich also presented representatives of Miles Communications with the 2021 Industry of the Year award during the annual meeting. The services provided by Miles Communications are what the community needs, Sokolovich believes.
"Broadband is essential for our community growth," Sokolovich said. "And Miles Communications and Miles Telephone has been taking a lot of their own investment dollars to ensure that we have the infrastructure not only to ensure that our individuals are served by broadband and high speed internet but that our companies are served by broadband and high speed internet."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.