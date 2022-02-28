CLINTON — The Clinton Regional Development Corp. has committed $5,000 to a new U.S. 30 study.
The proposed study will evaluate the economic role and importance of two segments of U.S. 30. The segments, each about 40 miles in length, extend from Carroll to Ogden in Carroll, Greene, and Boone counties and from Lisbon to DeWitt in Linn, Cedar, and Clinton counties.
In addition to evaluating the economic significance of the two highway segments, the analysis will address the importance of the U.S. 30 corridor in its entirety across the State of Iowa.
During a meeting of the Board of Directors, the CRDC agreed unanimously to invest $5,000 to support the U.S. 30 study. The organization joins the city of Clinton and the Clinton County Board of Supervisors in designating funds to put toward the study. The Clinton City Council and the Board of Supervisors have committed $10,000 apiece.
“Continued investment in the U.S. 30 corridor makes sense; both common and economical,” said Andy Sokolovich, the CRDC’s interim president and CEO. “With over 50 manufacturers in the Clinton Region, access to a robust highway system is essential moving forward. As we grow, infrastructure improvements must follow.”
The total length of U.S. 30 through Iowa measures 330.4 miles. Iowa’s primary highway system consists of 8,907 miles, of which 2,600 miles may be designated as part of the Commercial and Industrial Highway Network. All of U.S. 30 was included in the original plan for the CIN, which was completed in 1991.
The legislation that authorized and established criteria for the CIN in 1988 and 1989, along with subsequent updates, states that the network shall consist of interconnected routes that provide long-distance route continuity. The purpose of this highway network shall be to improve the flow of commerce; to make travel more convenient, safe, and efficient; and to better connect Iowa with regional, national, and international markets.
“I already know what the study is going to reveal,” Sokolovich said. “The results will speak to economic growth along the corridor, justifying the need for increased investment in upgrades to U.S. 30 on both sides of the river.”
