CLINTON — Clinton Regional Development Corporation has its hands in every aspect of economic growth — from new companies to expansions of existing companies and finding a workforce.
In May, the Iowa Economic Development Authority awarded state incentives to Archer Daniels Midland in Clinton for its partnership with Spiber America LLC, and to Big River Packaging, a local business that produces customized cardboard boxes.
The IEDA awarded ADM an investment tax credit of $1 million for machinery and equipment valued at $27.6 million and the creation of 48 jobs.
Spiber America LLC, a subsidiary of Spiber Inc., is a biotech startup that produces lab-grown proteins such as spider silk for use in clothing and other consumer products. The two companies have partnered to modify and expand equipment at ADM’s biorefinery in Clinton.
Last year, Spiber Inc. was awarded $1 million through the state’s High-Quality Jobs Program. The joint project represents a $101.4 million capital investment.
Big River Packaging received a $237,750 state incentive package for an expansion, which Erin Cole, president and chief executive officer of CRDC, said is awaiting acquisition of additional land.
In 2006, after being in business for just one year, Big River Packaging began selling boxes online at brpboxshop.com as an experiment. That resulted in the company’s need for more space to manufacture and ship the bakery boxes that have become its niche, an IEDA press release said.
Big River’s 88,000-square-foot factory will expand by one-third, and five additional loading docks will be added, giving the company’s 54 employees a more optimized workflow throughout the plant.
Another State incentive program could further help Big River Packaging, said Cole. In February, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, along with the Iowa Economic Development Authority and the Iowa Innovation Council, announced the state’s Manufacturing 4.0 plan, a roadmap to help Iowa manufacturers remain globally competitive through a fourth industrial revolution that emphasizes automation and smart technology.
These digital technologies may not replace jobs, the governor’s office said, but they will transform how work is performed, including how products are designed, fabricated, consumed, and serviced.
The Manufacturing 4.0 plan includes five strategic priorities, including adapting Iowa’s economic development incentives to encourage the manufacturing industry’s investment in emerging technologies.
Center for Industrial Research and Service at Iowa State University would assess companies and move them on to the next step of the grant approval process, said Cole.
The Center for Industrial Research and Service was created in 1963 to improve the quality of life in Iowa by helping businesses and their communities prosper and grow, the ISU website says. Over the past five years, CIRAS and partners have helped more than 4,100 businesses in every Iowa county, creating an economic impact of more than $3 billion.
“This is pretty exciting,” said Cole. CRDC is preparing to kick off a campaign to reach companies that qualify for the grant.
Qualifying companies can’t have more than 75 employees, said Cole. “Most of our manufacturing here has more,” she said. But Big River, UFP Technologies and other small companies would qualify.
CRDC will target those companies and educate them about new technology for automation that the grant would fund, Cole said.
In June, CRDC won a grant from Clinton County Development Association for workforce and development, said Cole. In cooperation with Angela Rheingans of the DeWitt Chamber and Development Company and Rich Phelan with the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, CRDC is looking for ways to connect workers with employers.
CRDC is trying to beef up career awareness, Cole said, linking high school programs with real companies and setting up hands-on programs. Bush Construction invited Girl Scouts to a Girls Build event to see the construction industry firsthand, Cole said.
CRDC has approached Clinton Hy-Vee’s new store director, Melissa Worley, about a partnership with Clinton High School’s culinary arts program. They’ll be collaborating with CHS principal JR Kuch to place students in the culinary arts program at Hy-Vee.
Company interaction and hands-on programs strengthen career awareness, Cole said.
CRDC is facilitating discussions between Clinton Community College and local manufacturers to create new classes that would prepare students for open jobs in the industry, said Cole.
Process technology is one focus of CRDC’s efforts. “A lot of manufacturing places are hiring PTech operators,” said Cole. Schools could offer PTech classes to prepare students for the career, saving the companies training time.
Cole hopes CRDC can help Clinton Community College prepare such a class. PTech is not one of the career programs offered by the new Career Technical Education centers that Eastern Iowa Community College is setting up in Clinton and Scott counties, said Cole.
And the CTE is for the high schools, while a PTech program offered at the college would reach adults.
The CTE may add adult education in the future, Cole said, but until that happens, CRDC will work with the college to meet the need.
Finding enough workers to fill open positions is difficult right now, said Cole. “A lot of the companies, not just manufacturers, have had to increase wages in order to attract people,” Cole said.
Some wages have risen significantly to attract people and to keep them, she said. Timkin continues to hire and Nestle Purina is hiring for its expansion, Cole said.
Spiber’s move to Clinton brought only five jobs, but because the company is using ADM’s facility, ADM will hire about 48 more people, said Cole. And the jobs pay well.
Spiber partnered with ADM because it can use ADM’s fermentation facilities rather than building its own. ADM built the facility for its own uses but discontinued that type of processing when it wasn’t profitable, said Cole. “They were purposely looking for another company to come in and use the facility.”
CRDC hopes to announce another project in the Lincolnway Industrial Air and Rail Park this fall, Cole said. “Project MG is still moving along. We believe that they will probably announce publicly this fall.”
The unnamed company has been working with IEDA and the Department of Transportation, applying for a railroad revolving loan and grant fund, said Cole.
“If they win an award, DOT will make the awards announcement publicly, so they would go public at that time,” said Cole.
The project would cover about 80 acres and would require a rail extension, said Cole. “We’ve been working with that company since September 2019.”
Some companies take longer than others to finalize plans, said Cole. Spiber was on the fast track, making a site visit in February 2020 and announcing its move to Clinton in November. “They didn’t have to build from scratch,” said Cole, and their site visit came before the pandemic shutdowns.
“One other project that might be announced this fall [is] also a local expansion,” Cole said. “It’s still in the works.”
CRDC hasn’t been attending as many events during the pandemic, Cole said, but it’s still trying to attract companies to the Clinton area. Cole attended an in-person event with Site Selectors Guild in June, and Vice President of Economic Development Andy Sokolovich will attend one in September to market the region domestically and internationally, said Cole.
