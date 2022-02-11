CLINTON — February is a month that most people associate with love. Because love and peace go hand in hand, the Clinton Peace Coalition has coordinated a variety of special events for area residents to celebrate peace throughout the month.
All are invited to create a “peace bowl” at Rainbow Pottery, 231 Fifth Avenue South, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. The charge for this event is $10 but will be free for the first 25 people. Children under kindergarten age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Adults are invited to participate in a Diversity Book Club discussion from 5:30- 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, and sponsored by the YWCA. The featured book is “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray. There is no charge to participate in the virtual book discussion, which will be held via Zoom (https://zoom.us/j/98082972733). The YWCA will also offer peace-related activities for children throughout the month through the YWCA Childcare Center.
Area children are also invited to explore “the many languages of peace” at the Discovery Center, 332 Eighth Ave. South, on Feb. 25 and 26. Admission to the Discovery Center is $4 per person ages 2 – 64, $3 per person ages 65 and up, and free for children 1 and younger as well as for Discovery Center members. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
The Clinton Peace Coalition has plans to collaborate with area organizations and businesses with a goal of holding peace-related events each month throughout the year to help live out the theme of "Living Peace 365".
The mission of the Clinton Peace Coalition is to promote a holistic approach to a peaceful lifestyle through the education, collaboration, and cooperation of individuals, families, and the organizations and agencies of the Clinton community. The Clinton Peace Coalition is composed of representatives from Clinton Community College, YWCA Clinton, Sisters of St. Francis, Clinton Parks & Recreation, and Clinton Community School District Diversity Committee, along with individuals from area communities for whom the promotion of peace is a passion.
For more information on these events, or to get involved with the Clinton Peace Coalition, contact Mardell Mommsen Flippen at Clinton Community College at (563) 244-7006.
