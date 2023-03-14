and
What do Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, and San Diego have in common with Clinton and Fulton? Easy answer… an emerging art scene!
Although we may not have the extensive museums and performing venues that these much larger cities boast, we do have a lovely arts and culture scene that has permeated the River Cities for years and continues to grow. Add in new murals throughout both Fulton and Clinton, The Grove public art install, and an increasing number of live music venues and events, and there is no doubt that we have an Arts & Culture scene worth talking about!
And that is exactly what this column will do.
So let us introduce you to the column co-creators and tell you what our goals are.
Gabi Torres is a local artist with an increasing presence in both domestic and international galleries. She had such great success with last year’s inaugural install of The Grove, that she is collaborating with the city of Clinton to keep it a permanent part of the Fourth Avenue South pocket park. She has an art studio in the Lyons District and frequently hosts painting events or tours of her studio. Gabi has been recognized by the Iowa Arts Council, the city of Clinton, and Quad City Arts for her stunning paintings. She works with natural materials and local suppliers to create works of beauty. This fall, Gabi will be doing a multi-month residency with Clinton County Conservation, working with one of their naturalists to source local natural supplies (think berries and leaves,) that will be used to create a series of artwork which will appear in Camanche’s Eco-Tourism Center at Rock Creek, as well as other places.
Lesley Webster is the Director of Placemaking & Tourism for Grow Clinton, representing both Clinton and Fulton in the tourism departments, as well as the greater River Cities area. She is a member of the national Mississippi River Parkway Commission, appointed by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, where she serves on the Environment, Recreation, & Agriculture committee. She is also a member of the Iowa Scenic Byways Committee representing the Great River Road, and a Director for the Blackhawk Waterways CVB serving northwest Illinois.
She was new to town when she started this position a couple years ago, and she has loved unearthing all of the hidden gems in our communities. Her favorite places in the River Cities are Heritage Canyon in Fulton and the riverfront in Clinton, both spots that connect her to nature.
Both Gabi and Lesley have a strong and vested interest in the arts and culture scene here in the River Cities, and we can’t wait to share it with you! We will bring you stories about our local events, attractions, artists, performers, and venues. We will also have guest columnists contributing on a regular basis, bringing you insider looks at organizations like the Clinton Symphony, the Showboat Theatre, the Fulton Fun Crew, and more.
We have been busy creating an editorial calendar that extends through the end of the year, but if you have an idea you think is appropriate for this space, please reach out and let us know. Or if you’d like to be a guest columnist, send us an email and let us know what topic you’d like to write about. In particular, we will be looking for stories about visual and performing arts. We plan to highlight local artists such as the Showboat Theatre cast and crew, mural artists, people that create beautiful spaces such as Arts at the Arb, the movers and shakers that coordinate music festivals and venues, the creative minds behind the Art & Wine Walk, and anyone else we can think of that contributes to this thriving and continuously growing artistic culture.
Our goal is to introduce you to the many many local opportunities that we have, and to be sure you know how to best take advantage of them. In addition, we want to build a sense of pride and ownership for these creative efforts. We know that the more our community supports arts and entertainment, the more of it we will have! And of course, in Lesley’s job, the more our arts scene grows, the more tourism opportunities she has to promote!
You can reach us at the following email addresses: gabibirdartist@gmail.com, lwebster@growclinton.com, and fulton.tourism@cityoffulton.us . You can also find us both on social media via Facebook and Instagram. Look for @gabibirdartist, @visitclintoniowa, or @visitfulton.
We are both excited about the great things happening in our community, and we know that you will be too. Keep watching this space for more columns!
