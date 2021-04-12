SAVANNA, Ill. — The Savanna Museum and Cultural Center is hosting a showcase of arts, crafts, talents, and skills, called “Creativity on the Move”, from April 16 to 18.
This free event will exhibit the works of many local artists and artisans, some of whom will demonstrate their skills.
The public is invited to see what other people have been making and perhaps be inspired to try some creating of their own.
The displays will include poetry, paintings, drawings, greeting cards, jewelry, wooden items, carved duck decoys and fish, metal sculpture, photography, quilting, fabric art, knitted items, embroidery, gardening, decorative gourds, and painted boards.
This family-friendly exhibit will be open at the Savanna Museum at 406 Main St. from 6 to 8 p.m. April 16; noon to 4 p.m. April 17; and noon to 4 p.m. April 18.
Although admission is free, donations to the museum are appreciated.
No items will be sold during this event; however, contact and other information may be shared.
This event is being planned as an in-person exhibit, and all must adhere to the Illinois COVID-19 guidelines. In addition, a virtual tour of the exhibit will be available at www.savannamuseum.org.
For more information, call Juliene at (815) 275-5955.
