Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.

July 21

• Possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, was reported.

• Adam Paulsen, 26, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.

July 22

• Operating a vehicle without owner’s consent was reported.

July 23

• Found property was reported.

• An assault was reported.

• Bryan Cassaday, 42, was charged with domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury/mental illness.

July 24

• Failure to maintain control, striking fixtures upon a highway, was reported.

• Leaving the scene of an accident, property damage only, was reported.

