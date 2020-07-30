Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
July 21
• Possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, was reported.
• Adam Paulsen, 26, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
July 22
• Operating a vehicle without owner’s consent was reported.
July 23
• Found property was reported.
• An assault was reported.
• Bryan Cassaday, 42, was charged with domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury/mental illness.
July 24
• Failure to maintain control, striking fixtures upon a highway, was reported.
• Leaving the scene of an accident, property damage only, was reported.
