Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
May 5
• Contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order, was reported.
• Driving while barred as a habitual offender was reported.
• Lindsey Fielder, 36, was charged with driving while barred as a habitual offender.
May 7
• Theft was reported.
May 8
• A drug investigation was reported.
• Harassment was reported.
