May 10
• Contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order, was reported.
• Sean Seymour, 38, was arrested for contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.
May 11
• Failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way was reported.
May 12
• Found property was reported.
• Harassment was reported.
May 14
• Driving while barred was reported.
• Robert Shirley, 32, was charged with driving while barred, habitual offender.
May 16
• An in-county arrest warrant was reported.
• Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported.
• Kayla Kunz, 25, was arrested on an in-county warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.