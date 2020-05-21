blue logo

May 10 

• Contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order, was reported. 

• Sean Seymour, 38, was arrested for contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order. 

May 11 

• Failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way was reported. 

May 12 

• Found property was reported. 

• Harassment was reported. 

May 14 

• Driving while barred was reported. 

• Robert Shirley, 32, was charged with driving while barred, habitual offender. 

May 16

• An in-county arrest warrant was reported. 

• Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported. 

• Kayla Kunz, 25, was arrested on an in-county warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

