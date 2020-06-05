Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
May 24
• Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported.
• Public intoxication was reported.
• Possessing/purchasing alcohol by person 18/19/20, first offense, was reported.
• Possession of a schedule IV controlled substance was reported.
• Austin Callahan, 25, was arrested for public intoxication.
• Jade Green, 25, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 25
• Possessing/purchasing alcohol by person under age was reported.
• A 15-year-old was arrested for possessing/purchasing alcohol by person under age.
May 27
• Possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, was reported.
• A 16-year-old was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
May 29
• Fourth-degree criminal mischief was reported.
May 30
• Third-degree harassment was reported.
• Third-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief were reported.
• Providing false identification information to a peace officer was reported.
• Theresa Manning, 41, was arrested on a bench warrant.
• Michal Farrow, 36, was arrested for providing false identification information to peace officer.
