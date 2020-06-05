Camanche sign in park
File photo

Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.

May 24

• Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported.

• Public intoxication was reported.

• Possessing/purchasing alcohol by person 18/19/20, first offense, was reported.

• Possession of a schedule IV controlled substance was reported.

• Austin Callahan, 25, was arrested for public intoxication.

• Jade Green, 25, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

May 25

• Possessing/purchasing alcohol by person under age was reported.

• A 15-year-old was arrested for possessing/purchasing alcohol by person under age.

May 27

• Possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, was reported.

• A 16-year-old was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.

May 29

• Fourth-degree criminal mischief was reported.

May 30

• Third-degree harassment was reported.

• Third-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief were reported.

• Providing false identification information to a peace officer was reported.

• Theresa Manning, 41, was arrested on a bench warrant.

• Michal Farrow, 36, was arrested for providing false identification information to peace officer.

Tags