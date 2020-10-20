camanche police station

Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.

Oct. 11 

• A theft was reported. 

• Failure to maintain control, accident reporting, damage greater than $1,000 was a reported. 

• A theft was reported. 

Oct. 13

• Found property was reported. 

Oct. 14 

• Adrian Vanderleest, 18, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. 

• Anthony Knapp, 55, was arrested on an in-county warrant. 

Oct .15

• Ronald Coppess, 38, was arrested on an in-county warrant. 

