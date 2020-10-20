Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Oct. 11
• A theft was reported.
• Failure to maintain control, accident reporting, damage greater than $1,000 was a reported.
• A theft was reported.
Oct. 13
• Found property was reported.
Oct. 14
• Adrian Vanderleest, 18, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Anthony Knapp, 55, was arrested on an in-county warrant.
Oct .15
• Ronald Coppess, 38, was arrested on an in-county warrant.
