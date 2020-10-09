camanche police station

Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.

Aug. 30 

• Domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury/mental illness was reported. 

• Tanner Weber, 25, was charged with domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury/mental illness. 

Sept. 1 

• Public intoxication was reported. 

• Assault on persons in certain occupations, no injury, was reported. 

• Assault causing bodily injury/mental illness was reported. 

• Mark Anthony, 24, was charged with public intoxication. 

• Jason McCune, 41, was charged with assault on persons in certain occupations, no injury, and public intoxication. 

Sept. 2

• Possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, was reported. 

• A 16-year-old was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense. 

Sept. 4 

• Jason McCune, 41, was arrested on an in-county warrant. 

Sept. 6 

• Nicholas Campie, 19, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense. 

• Adilyn Baughman, 19, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense. 

Sept. 8

• Criminal mischief was reported. 

Sept. 9

• Operating while under the influence, second offense, was reported. 

• Identity theft was reported. 

• Troy Linville, 44, was charged with driving while license denied or revoked. 

• Boyer Edens, 37, was charged with operating while under the influence, second offense. 

Sept. 10

• Criminal mischief was reported. 

• Leaving the scene of an accident, property damage only, was reported. 

Sept. 11 

• Operating while under the influence, second offense, was reported. 

• Mark Ladouceur, 40, was charged with operating while under the influence, second offense. 

Sept. 14 

• Criminal mischief was reported. 

Sept. 17

• Jeffrey Alm, 40, was charged with driving while barred. 

Sept. 18

• Property damage was reported. 

Sept. 22 

• Child endangerment was reported. 

Sept. 23 

• Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported.  

Sept. 25 

• Property damage was reported. 

Sept. 28

• Identity theft was reported. 

• Found property was reported. 

Oct. 1 

• An animal at large was reported. 

