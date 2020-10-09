Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Aug. 30
• Domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury/mental illness was reported.
• Tanner Weber, 25, was charged with domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury/mental illness.
Sept. 1
• Public intoxication was reported.
• Assault on persons in certain occupations, no injury, was reported.
• Assault causing bodily injury/mental illness was reported.
• Mark Anthony, 24, was charged with public intoxication.
• Jason McCune, 41, was charged with assault on persons in certain occupations, no injury, and public intoxication.
Sept. 2
• Possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, was reported.
• A 16-year-old was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
Sept. 4
• Jason McCune, 41, was arrested on an in-county warrant.
Sept. 6
• Nicholas Campie, 19, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
• Adilyn Baughman, 19, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
Sept. 8
• Criminal mischief was reported.
Sept. 9
• Operating while under the influence, second offense, was reported.
• Identity theft was reported.
• Troy Linville, 44, was charged with driving while license denied or revoked.
• Boyer Edens, 37, was charged with operating while under the influence, second offense.
Sept. 10
• Criminal mischief was reported.
• Leaving the scene of an accident, property damage only, was reported.
Sept. 11
• Operating while under the influence, second offense, was reported.
• Mark Ladouceur, 40, was charged with operating while under the influence, second offense.
Sept. 14
• Criminal mischief was reported.
Sept. 17
• Jeffrey Alm, 40, was charged with driving while barred.
Sept. 18
• Property damage was reported.
Sept. 22
• Child endangerment was reported.
Sept. 23
• Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported.
Sept. 25
• Property damage was reported.
Sept. 28
• Identity theft was reported.
• Found property was reported.
Oct. 1
• An animal at large was reported.
