Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.

April 21

• Driving while barred was reported.

• An out-of-county arrest warrant was reported.

• Rhiannon Hagen, 27, was arrested on an out-of-county arrest warrant.

April 24

• An assault was reported

April 25

• An assault was reported.

• Possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense was reported.

• Sean Seymour, 38, was arrested for domestic abuse-assault cause bodily injury/mental illness.

Tags