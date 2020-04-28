Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
April 21
• Driving while barred was reported.
• An out-of-county arrest warrant was reported.
• Rhiannon Hagen, 27, was arrested on an out-of-county arrest warrant.
April 24
• An assault was reported
April 25
• An assault was reported.
• Possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense was reported.
• Sean Seymour, 38, was arrested for domestic abuse-assault cause bodily injury/mental illness.
