May 18

• Criminal mischief was reported. 

May 19

• Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported. 

• An out-of-county arrest warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported. 

• Cindy Charneski, 48, was arrested on an out-of-county warrant and also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. 

• Jamie Steele, 48, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. 

• Deborah Cochran, 52, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. 

May 20

• Driving while barred was reported. 

• Nicholas Wierenga, 30, was charged with driving while barred. 

May 23 

• Driving while barred as a habitual offender was reported. 

