May 18
• Criminal mischief was reported.
May 19
• Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported.
• An out-of-county arrest warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported.
• Cindy Charneski, 48, was arrested on an out-of-county warrant and also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jamie Steele, 48, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Deborah Cochran, 52, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 20
• Driving while barred was reported.
• Nicholas Wierenga, 30, was charged with driving while barred.
May 23
• Driving while barred as a habitual offender was reported.
