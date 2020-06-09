blue logo

Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law. May 31

• An in-county arrest warrant was reported.

• Failure to maintain control and leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

• Colline Marquette, 48, was arrested on an in-county warrant.

June 1

• A theft was reported.

• Lost property was reported.

June 2

• A theft was reported.

June 3

• Trespassing was reported.

• Sexual abuse was reported.

• Driving while barred was reported.

• Michael Proud, 38, was charged with driving while barred as an habitual offender.

June 4

• Troy Linville, 44, was charged with operating while under the influence, first offense.

