Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law. May 31
• An in-county arrest warrant was reported.
• Failure to maintain control and leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
• Colline Marquette, 48, was arrested on an in-county warrant.
June 1
• A theft was reported.
• Lost property was reported.
June 2
• A theft was reported.
June 3
• Trespassing was reported.
• Sexual abuse was reported.
• Driving while barred was reported.
• Michael Proud, 38, was charged with driving while barred as an habitual offender.
June 4
• Troy Linville, 44, was charged with operating while under the influence, first offense.
