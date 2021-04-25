Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
April 9
• Tony C. Coleman, 23, was charged at Fourth Avenue South and Fifth Street with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense and possession of a controlled substance, second offense.
April 10
• Nathaniel Brooks, 34, was charged at Kwik Star, 2321 Lincoln Way, with disorderly conduct, obstructing a public way.
• Sierra C. Eagle, 25, was charged in the 200 block of South Seventh Street with operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Zachary S. King, 25, was charged in the 1000 block of Grandview Drive with possession of a controlled substance, second offense, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
• Jason J. Stearns, 47, was charged at 2917 N. Second St. with domestic abuse-assault with intent to inflict serious injury, using or displaying a weapon.
April 11
• Kindrea M. Chavez, 40, was arrested at Dollar General, 1528 Camanche Ave., on an out-of-county warrant.
April 12
• Kristopher L. Coon, 29, was charged in the 600 block of Second Avenue South with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
• Alan D. Simmons, 32, was arrested in the 400 block of Seventh Avenue North on an out-of-county warrant.
April 13
• Darryl C. Holmes Jr., 33, was charged at 22nd Place and Iowa Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Matthew W. Radenslaben, 38, was charged at 320 16th Ave. North with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.
April 14
• Jean M. Conklin, 35, was arrested at The Landing, 2700 Valley West Drive, on an out-of-county warrant.
• Eugene W. Gertson III, 31, was arrested in the 500 block of Seventh Avenue South on an in-county warrant.
April 15
• Kristina K. Christenson, 32, was arrested at 23rd Place and Camanche Avenue on an in-county warrant.
• Brett V. Fisher, 27, was charged in the 500 block of North 12th Street with driving while barred.
April 16
• Aaron T. Davis, 20, was charged in the 500 block alley between Fifth and Sixth avenues south with interference with official acts.
• Aaron T. Davis, 20, was arrested at 905 Fifth Ave. South on an in-county warrant.
• Shayne S. Stoddard, 43, was arrested at KFC, 924 N. Second St., on a bench warrant.
April 22
• Evan M. Farwell, 22, was charged at 2733 S. 19th St., Apt. B3, with possession of a controlled substance, first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
