Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
March 31
• Whitney S. Joslin, 23, was arrested on two warrants in the 600 block of Third Avenue South.
• Michael L. Terrell, 40, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, and domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury in the 500 block of Seventh Avenue South..
APRIL 1
• Kory Brown, 33, was charged with second-degree theft at 1850 Lincoln Way.
• Elizabeth L. Whittle, 33, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of methamphetamine, first offense, at 1850 Lincoln Way.
• Henry N. Koenig Jr., 61, was charged with third-degree theft at 2715 S. 25th St.
• Christopher J. Rickertsen, 35, was arrested on a warrant at 1600 Lincoln Way.
• Dominique D. Perry, 34, was charged in the 600 block of Eighth Avenue South with possession of a controlled substance, first offense.
• Rocky J. Escalante, 46, was charged with domestic abuse-assault with a dangerous weapon in the 700 block of Fifth Avenue South.
APRIL 2
• Ryan R. Scarborough, 26, was arrested on a warrant at South Fifth Street and Sixth Avenue South.
• Ronald W. Downs II, 41, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, third offense, in the 700 block of Ninth Avenue South.
APRIL 3
• Henry J. Hosch, 44, was charged with domestic-abuse assault causing bodily injury, first offense, in the 800 block of 11th Avenue South.
APRIL 4
• Jacob Dick, 49, was charted with contempt, violation of a no-contact order, in the 300 block alley between Second and Third avenues south.
• Amanda E. Wilson, 42, was charged with domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury, first offense, in the 2100 block of Roosevelt Street.
APRIL 5
• Darren D. Cross Jr., 26, was charged with possession of marijuana, first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue South.
• Tyler J. Farley, 30, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, second offense; reckless use of fire or explosives; and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 500 block of Ninth Avenue South.
APRIL 6
• Calvin D. Krauss, 24, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance in the 1200 block of North Second Street.
• Christopher L. Bell, 36, was charged with domestic-abuse assault causing bodily injury, first offense, in the 500 block of Third Avenue South.
APRIL 7
• Vanessa L. Nowviock, 33, was arrested on a warrant at 78 31st Ave. North.
• Andrew D. Richards, 36, was charged with eluding in the 800 block of South Fourth Street.
• Christopher Hartman-Hans, 24, was arrested on a warrant and charged with possession of a controlled substance, third offense, and interference with official acts in the 1100 block of 13th Avenue North.
APRIL 8
• Aaron W. Eads, 36, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia in the 500 block of Eighth Avenue South.
APRIL 11
• Christiane Arroyo Nieves, 31, was charged with trespass, refusing to vacate; and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of 18th Place.
• Lee Michael Spooner, 44, was arrested on a warrant in the 2800 block of Garfield Street.
• Brenna T. Carver, 32, was charged with domestic abuse-assault in the 3600 block of North Third Street.
• Kolby R. Teats, 30, was arrested on a warrant and charged with interference with official acts in the 2400 block of Lincoln Way.
• Jasimen B. Smith, 28, was arrested on a warrant in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Northwest,.
APRIL 12
• Brion R. Hosch, 53, was arrested on a warrant in the 200 block of Fourth Avenue North.
• Jason A. Manning, 30, was arrested on a warrant at 2715 S. 18th St.
• Evan M. Farwell, 23, was arrested on a warrant in the 1400 block of South Eighth Street.
APRIL 13
• Justice K. Foley, 23, was charged with operating while intoxicated, first offense, in the 400 block of North Second Street.
• Evan L. Ellis, 31, was charged with contempt, violation of a no-contact order in the 300 block of 21st Place.
• Veronica R. Lopez, 25, was charged with violation of a no-contact order in the 300 block of 21st Place.
• David J. Kinkaid, 39, was arrested on a warrant at Circle Drive/Glendale Road.
• Carl R. Kassel, 44, was charged with driving while barred, habitual offender and possession of a controlled substance, third offense, in the 500 block alley between Sixth and Seventh avenues south.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.