Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Feb. 20
• Brandon L. Coon, 26, was arrested at 500 Sixth Ave. South on a bench warrant.
• Marcus A. Hook, 26, was charged in the 400 block of Fourth Avenue South with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.
• Jessica E. Mace, 35, was charged at 111 S. Seventh St. with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense; intent to deliver marijuana under 50 kilograms; and three counts of child endangerment.
• Jonathan D. Mace, 30, was charged at 111 S. Seventh St. with possession drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense; intent to deliver marijuana under 50 kilograms; and three counts of child endangerment.
• Danielle L. Neuschwanger, 33, was arrested at 423 10th Ave. North on two bench warrants.
Feb. 21
• Shamirah M. Jones, 29, was charged at Kwik Star, 249 Main Ave., with fifth-degree theft.
Feb. 22
• Brady A. Sachsenmaier, 32, was charged at the U.S. 67 viaduct in Camanche with operating while under the influence, first offense.
Feb. 23
• Daniel L. Hensel, 62, was charged at Springdale Cemetery, 600 N. Bluff Blvd., with public intoxication.
Feb. 24
• David S. McClish, 58, was charged at Clinton Printing, 1402 Roosevelt St., with public intoxication.
Feb. 25
Jerome J. Henderson, 23, was charged at 316 N. Third St. with domestic abuse- assault causing bodily injury/mental illness; and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
Feb. 26
• Davis S. McClish, 58, was charged at Super Wash, 1414 N. Second St. with public intoxication.
• Zachary J. Walker, 19, was charged in the 700 block of Fourth Avenue South with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; and arrested on a bench warrant.
Feb. 27
• Devon J. Sparlin, 24, was charged in the 1700 block alley between Roosevelt and North Second streets with driving while barred, habitual offender.
• Carly M. Luce, 29, was arrested in the 300 block of North Third Street on an out-of-county warrant.
March 2
• Randy J. Bray Jr., 42, was arrested on a bench warrant and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense.
• Jason P. Miller, 30, was arrested at 440 Seventh Ave. South on an in-county warrant.
• Timothy D. Sally, 42, was charged in the 400 block of South Fourth Street with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also was arrested on two bench warrants.
March 4
• Matthew A. Wright, 41, was charged at 215 N. Sixth St. with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense.
March 15
• Lewis Vaughn Sr., 42, was arrested at 828 Gateway St. on an in-county warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.