Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Nov. 20
• Michael C. Marshall, 40, was charged at Home Depot, 1850 Lincoln Way, with fourth-degree theft.
• Doria M. Varnado, 32, was charged at Home Depot, 1850 Lincoln Way, with fifth-degree theft.
Nov. 23
• Addy L. Beecher, 30, was arrested in the 900 block of South 12th Street on three bench warrants.
Nov. 26
• Ky M. Giellis, 28, was arrested at South Second Street and Second Avenue South on two bench warrants.
• Connor J. Richardson, 21, was arrested in the 500 block of Third Avenue South on an out-of-county warrant and also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 27
• Amy M. Smith, 41, was arrested at Lyons Middle School, 2810 N. Fourth St., on two out-of-county warrants.
Nov. 28
• Erica N. Howard, 28, was charged at the Victory Center Women’s Shelter, 100 Sixth Ave. North, with possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense,
