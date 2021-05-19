Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
May 7
• Dakota C. Abbott, 29, was arrested at 320 16th Ave. North on two bench warrants.
• Tommie J. Smith, 53, was charged at 1600 Liberty Ave. with driving while barred.
May 8
• Sheila R. Bustamante, 54, was charged at 200 Second Ave. South with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense.
• Nicholas J. DeMarr, 25, was arrested at 412 Sixth Ave. South on a bench warrant.
• Shane J. Rubel, 33, was charged in the 2300 block of Prospect Avenue with driving while barred, habitual offender.
May 9
• Jodi L. Williams, 37, was arrested at 2300 Lincoln Way, Room 318, on two bench warrants.
May 10
• Jadd M. Dithmart, 32, was charged at Ninth Avenue South and South Bluff Boulevard with operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Dwayne J. Pickens, 60, was charged at South 21st Street and Manufacturing Drive with public intoxication and disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior.
May 11
• Thomas A. Cherry, 60, was charged at Clinton Liquor and Convenience, 1641 S. Bluff Blvd., with operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Jared R. Conner, 40, was charged at Fifth Avenue North and North Third Street with first-degree harassment, threatening forcible felony.
• Connie N. Davis, 36, was charged at YMCA Apartments, 480 S. Third St., with trespass, no damage/injury; possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ryan B. Horton, 40, was charged at YMCA Apartments, 480 S. Third St., with trespass, no damage/injury; possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 12
• Dakota C. Abbott, 29, was arrested at 320 16th Ave. North on bench warrants.
• Toni T. Davis, 35, was charged at 1530 N. Second St. with public intoxication and assault on persons in certain occupations, bodily injury.
• Joseph I. Newsom, 49, was charged at Seventh Avenue South and South Sixth Street with possession of a controlled substance, first offense; and arrested on a bench warrant.
• William L. Nylin Jr., 44, was arrested at 1921 N. Third St. on a bench warrant.
May 13
• Kendall R. Fiser, 31, was charged at 2214 McKinley St., Apt. 3, with public intoxication.
• Scott A. Gregory, 54, was charged in the 200 block of Third Avenue North with driving while barred, habitual offender.
• Brandon A. Jess, 38, was arrested at 727 Highview Drive on an out-of-county warrant.
