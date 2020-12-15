Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Dec. 5
• Holly M. Hansen, 26, was charged at 2339 Chancy St. with public intoxication and interference with official acts and arrested on a bench warrant.
Dec. 6
• James M. Newsom, 52, was charged in the 500 block of Seventh Avenue South with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of a prescription drug and arrested on a bench warrant.
• Kiyon K. Orr, 40, was charged in the 200 block of South Fifth Street with interference with official acts and public intoxication.
• Roger P. Umble, 64, was charged at New Choices Inc., 2320 N. Second St., with public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
Dec. 7
• Nicholas K. Bakas, 26, was arrested in the 300 block of Second Avenue South on an in-county warrant.
• Leonard T. Camacho, 25, was charged at Beaver Channel Parkway, South 14th Street, with driving while barred as a habitual offender and operating while under the influence, second offense.
• Jolene M. Fairbanks, 32, was arrested in the 300 block of Second Avenue South on two bench warrants.
• Michele M. Hantelmann, 35, was arrested at 2418 N. Second St., Apt. 3, on a bench warrant.
• Timothy G. Stone, 57, was charged at 3021 Roosevelt St. with domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury/mental illness.
Dec. 8
• Brandon L. Coon, 26, was charged at 607 Third Ave. South with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.
• Daniel L. Coon, 48, was charged at 607 Third Ave. South with possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense.
• Marissa K. Long, 28, was charged at 607 Third Ave. South with violation of a no-contact/protective order.
• James M. Sheley, 23, was arrested at 607 Third Ave. South on an in-county warrant.
Dec. 9
• Bernard J. Carroll Jr., 60, was charged at Hy-Vee Food Store, 901 S. Fourth St., with assault, using or displaying a dangerous weapon; and fifth-degree criminal mischief, damage not exceeding $300.
• Ivan P. Gehrig, 45, was charged at 618 Seventh Ave. South, Apt. 3, with domestic abuse-assault, second offense, causing bodily injury/mental illness.
• Matthew D. Keeney, 36, was charged in the 100 block of 19th Avenue North with driving while barred.
• Yerriel R. Young, 34, was arrested at 17th Place and Camanche Avenue on an in-county warrant.
Dec. 10
• A 14-year-old was charged with second-degree theft.
• Lewis W. Jones, 29, was charged at Lyons Tae Kwon Do Academy, 335 Fifth Ave. South with assault, no injury; and disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior.
