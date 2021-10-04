Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Sept. 29
• Reggie D. Philbrick, 55, was arrested at 2300 Valley West Court on an out-of-county warrant.
• Michael L. Tyler Sr., 58, was arrested in the 400 block alley between Seventh and Eighth avenues south on an in-county warrant.
• Amanda D. Williams, 38, was arrested in the 700 block of South 12th Street on a bench warrant.
Sept. 30
• David S. McClish, 59, was charged at Beyond Hair, 1531 N. Second St., with public intoxication, first offense.
Oct. 1
• Alan G. McClain, 21, was charged at 2715 S. 18th St., Apt. 112, with domestic abuse-assault, first offense, causing bodily injury.
• Shane J. Rubel, 33, was charged at Bonnie’s Scenic Tap, 2116 Harrison Drive, with driving while barred, habitual offender.
Oct. 2
• Joseph M. Claussen, 51, was arrested at 2315 McKinley St. on a bench warrant.
• Lynette S. Decker, 50, was charged in the 600 block of Seventh Avenue South with possession of a controlled substance, second offense; and arrested on four in-county warrants.
• Demonta W. Francis, 27, was charged in the 300 block of South Fourth Street with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, second offense.
• Melissa J. Geisler, 39, was charged in the 400 block of First Avenue with operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Christopher L. Jackson Jr., 28, was charged in the 300 block of South Fourth Street with possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a domestic abuse-offender and possession of a controlled substance, second offense.
• Steven A. Parker, 65, was charged at 512 First Ave. with public intoxication, first offense.
• Erica R. Peltier, 38, was arrested at 630 Sixth Ave. South on an in-county warrant.
Oct. 3
• David S. McClish, 59, was charged at Jewel-Osco, 1307 N. Second St., with public intoxication, first offense.
• Kristi A. Michelsen, 53, was charged at Fourth Avenue South and South Fourth Street with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, first offense.
• Kevin C. Taylor, 18, was charged at the Clinton Police Department, 113 Sixth Ave. South, with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; interference with official acts, bodily injury result; and assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, no intent.
