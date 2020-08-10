Aug. 1
• Anthony L. Momon, 35, was charged in the 400 block of Second Avenue South with intent to deliver crack cocaine under 40 grams, and taxable substance, possess or distribute without tax stamp.
Aug. 2
• Joshua C. Cousineau, 34, was charged at 1425 Pershing Blvd. with driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked, possession of a controlled substance, second offense and eluding.
Aug. 3
• Andrew L. Crigger, 35, was charged at 1305 N. Fourth St. with third-degree burglary, unoccupied structure and trespass, no damage/injury.
Aug. 4
• Carl A. Hall, 47, was arrested at Hop 'N Shop, 716 S. Fourth St., on an in-county warrant, for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third or subsequent offense, possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jessica A. Schoenig, 30, was charged at 551 Fourth Ave. South with fifth-degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts and arrested on a bench warrant.
• Marquette L. Walton, 27, was charged at 10th Avenue North and North Third Street with driving while barred.
Aug. 5
• Joshua A. Andresen, 30, was arrested at 430 Locust Place on an in-county warrant and on an out-of-county warrant.
• Dawson W. Drenner, 21, was charged on Riverview Drive with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
• Emmanuel M. Goodall, 21, was charged on Riverview Drive with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third or subsequent offense.
• Joseph A. Ray, 40, was arrested in the 1900 block of North Second Street on an out-of-county warrant.
Aug. 6
• Bryan W. Bailo, 19, was arrested at 558 1/2 Seventh Ave. South on an in-county warrant.
• Antonio S. Bustillos, 20, was arrested at 18th Avenue North and North Second Street on an in-county warrant.
• James A. Dennison, 25, was charged in the 200 block of 19th Place with second-degree burglary, possessing dangerous weapon; fourth-degree criminal mischief; and fifth-degree theft. He was arrested on two in-county warrants and one out-of-county warrant.
• Ronald W. Downs II, 39, was charged in the 900 block of South Sixth Street with driving while barred, possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 7
• Jeremy K. Farrell, 34, was charged at 1716 Roosevelt St. with second-degree theft and fourth-degree theft.
• Jesse D. Kyseth, 38, was charged at 1155 14th Ave. Northwest, Apt. 26, with domestic abuse-assault impeding flow of air/blood, bodily injury.
• Amber M. Wieseler, 33, was arrested at 910 S. Sixth St. on an out-of-county warrant and charged with interference with official acts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.