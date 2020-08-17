Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Aug. 7
• Hunter M. Vogel, 23, was charged at Kwik Star, 2321 Lincoln Way, with operating while under the influence, second offense.
Aug. 8
• Bradlee S. Kilgore Sr., 46, was charged in the 1800 block of 27th Avenue South with driving while barred as a habitual offender.
• Darrien M. Tillman, 18, was charged at Eagle Point Park, 4101 N. Third St., with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 9
• A 15-year-old was arrested at Riverview Drive for disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior and possession of a controlled substance, first offense.
• Jason K. Curtis, 25, was charged in the 1400 block of 25th Avenue South with driving while barred and arrested on an out-of-county warrant.
Aug. 10
• Danny L. Housenga, 38, was arrested at Fifth Avenue North and North Third Street on an in-county warrant.
Aug. 11
• Philip J. Bacunawa, 41, was charged at Farm and Fleet, 1600 Lincoln Way, with fourth-degree theft.
Aug. 12
• Michael D. Mills, 28, was arrested at 2408 Barker St. on three in-county warrants.
• David L. Yarolem, 42, was arrested at Country Inn and Suites, 2224 Lincoln Way, on three in-county warrants.
Aug. 13
• Dallas J. Freeman, 19, was charged at Riverview Drive with assault, uses/displays dangerous weapon.
