Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
May 31
• A 13-year-old was arrested at Clinton High School, 817 Eighth Ave. South, for fifth-degree criminal mischief.
• A 13-year-old was arrested at Clinton High School, 817 Eighth Ave. South, for fifth-degree criminal mischief.
• Ian W. Graham, 25, was charged at More Stay Inn, 1522 Lincolnway, with possession of a controlled substance, second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Prentice C. Walton, 39, was charged at 416 Fourth Ave. North with second-degree harassment.
June 1
• Daniel L. Hensel, 62, was charged at 311 N. Fourth St. with disorderly conduct, abusive epithet/threatening gesture.
• Jeffrey A. Hurst, 61, was charged at 1037 N. 13th St. with interference with official acts and contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.
June 3
• Thomas L. Brown IV, 35, was charged at 530 Sixth Ave. South with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.
• Doria M.A. Varnado, 32, was charged at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., with third-degree theft.
June 4
• A 14-year-old was arrested in the 400 block alley between Third and Fourth avenues north for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
June 5
• Agron R. Erwin-Simpson, 21, was charged at Third Avenue North and North Fourth Street with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense; possession of a controlled substance, heroin; and carrying weapons, concealed firearm; and arrested on an out-of-county warrant.
• Erica L. Findley, 20, was charged in the 500 block of Ninth Avenue South with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense; possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; and carrying weapons, firearm transported in vehicle; and arrested on an out-of-county warrant.
• Tiffany M. Flagg, 37, was charged in the 500 block of Ninth Avenue South with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
• Gregory S. Kelly, 54, was charged at 232 Seventh Ave. North with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
• Kylie M. Leahy, 31, was charged at Burrows Court and North Third Street with operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Andrew D. Richards, 35, was arrested at the Discovery Center, 332 Eighth Ave. South, on two bench warrants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.