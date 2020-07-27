Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
July 17
• Alisha A. Andresen, 35, was accused at Max Lynn Tennis Courts of fifth-degree criminal mischief.
July 18
• Leonard J. Green, 52, was accused of assault, no injury at 1230 Ninth Ave. South
• Joseph A. Robbins Sr., 57, was accused in the 500 block alley of Sixth and Seventh avenues south of eluding, driving while license revoked and operating while under the influence, second offense.
July 20
• Nicholas J. Capes, 38, was accused at Harrison Drive and South 21st Street of fifth-degree theft.
• Cindy L. Charneski, 48, was accused of forgery at Aegis Credit Union, 1200 N. Second St.
• Carly M. Luce, 28, was arrested at Aegis Credit Union, 1200 N. Second St., on an out-of-county warrant.
• Ryan W. Smith, 28, was arrested at Aegis Credit Union, 1200 N. Second St., on an out-of-county warrant.
• Tyler J. Snodgrass, 24, was accused of violation of a no-contact/protective order and public intoxication at 661 Eighth Ave. South.
July 22
• Lindsey M. Diestelmeier, 24, was charged at 2917 N. Second St. with violation of a no-contact/protective order.
• Rebecca S. Ebensberger, 29, was accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of Third Avenue South and arrested on a bench warrant.
• Sheridan J. Freeman, 21, was accused of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia at 13th Avenue South and South 14th Street.
• Amee J. Nelson, 42, was charged at 2917 N. Second St. with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.
• Dionte A. Shaffer Sr., 28, was arrested in the 900 block of South Fourth Street on an out-of-county warrant.
July 23
• Brandy L. Dalton, 37, was accused of child endangerment at 1320 11th Ave. North.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.