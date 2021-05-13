Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
May 1
• Erin M. Eversoll, 38, was arrested in the 900 block of South Fifth Street on an out-of-county warrant.
• Vicki J. Squires, 49, was charged at 644 Seventh Ave. South with domestic abuse-assault, second offense, causing bodily injury/mental illness.
May 2
• Patrick M. Lane, 52, was charged at Riverview Drive with public intoxication.
• Chad M. Smith, 33, was charged at Quality Inn, 2300 Lincoln Way, with obstruction of emergency communications, purposely interfering/obstructing; and domestic abuse-assault, impeding flow of air/blood, bodily injury.
• Veronica M. White, 29, was arrested at 1507 Pershing Blvd. on a bench warrant.
May 3
• Matthew K. Boire, 31, was arrested at Quality Inn, 2300 Lincoln Way, on an in-county warrant.
May 4
• A 16-year-old was arrested on an in-county warrant.
• Ashley A. Davis, 33, was charged at 710 Ninth Ave. South with possession of a controlled substance, first offense, and arrested on an in-county warrant.
• Kyle L. Humlick, 30, was charged at 613 Second Ave. South with possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, and arrested on a bench warrant.
May 5
• Brandon L. Houston, 22, was charged at 2720 Cleveland St. with interference with official acts and assault, causing bodily injury/mental illness.
• Alex J. Wailand, 21, was arrested at 738 Ninth Ave. South on an in-county warrant.
May 6
• Dominique N. Everson, 36, was arrested at Hy-Vee on an in-county warrant.
• Stephanie N. Hagen, 24, was charged in the 500 block of South Fifth Street with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense; and arrested on a bench warrant.
• Garrett M. Robb, 26, was arrested in the 700 block of Albany Court on a bench warrant.
• Willie E. Sanders III, 36, was charged at MercyOne, 1410 N. Fourth St., with public intoxication and trespassing, no damage/injury.
• Sebastian M. Wade, 26, was charged in the 300 block alley of First and Second avenues south with interference with official acts.
May 7
• Lisa M. Mussmann, 40, was arrested at 533 Sixth Ave. North on a bench warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.