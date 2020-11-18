Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Nov. 6
• Alice J. Pothof, 42, was charged in the 600 block of Third Avenue South with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 7
• Sandell R. Anderson, 31, was charged in the 1200 block of Eighth Avenue South with driving while barred, habitual offender.
Nov. 8
• A 14-year-old was arrested for public intoxication.
• Brandon M. Franzen, 24, was charged at 1825 16th St. Northwest with possession of a controlled substance, second offense.
• Luke M. Lathrop, 34, was charged at 1804 N. Second St. with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order and arrested on a bench warrant.
• Charlie J. Simmons, 41, was charged at 434 Sixth Ave. South with domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury/mental illness.
• David Vanaltvorst Jr., 38, was charged at Wild Rose Casino, 777 Wild Rose Drive, with public intoxication.
• Nakita M. Wainright, 32, was charged at 1804 N. Second St. with violation of a no-contact/protective order.
Nov. 9
• Nicole R. Kimble, 24, was charged at 202 N. Bluff Blvd., Apt. 203, with domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury/mental illness.
Nov. 10
• Joshua A. Andresen, 30, was arrested at 430 Locust Place on two bench warrants.
• Tristin W. Byam, 22, was charged at 1222 Ninth Ave. South with driving while barred, habitual offender.
• Joey J. Hendricksen, 37, was arrested at 2440 Dunham St. on an in-county warrant.
• Christopher J. Rickertsen, 34, was arrested at Sixth Avenue South and South First Street on a bench warrant and an in-county warrant.
• Antonio C. Russell-Rivers, 21, was arrested at 202 N. Bluff Blvd., Apt. 104, on a warrant.
Nov. 11
• Samantha A. Soibel, 34, was arrested at 2715 S. 18th St. on an out-of-county warrant.
