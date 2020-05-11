Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
May 1
• Kyle C. Julian, 25, was charged in the 300 block of North Fifth Street with dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon.
May 2
• A 15-year-old was arrested for interference with official acts and trespassing.
• A 16-year-old was arrested for trespassing and interference with official acts.
• Brian J. Manning, 26, was charged in the 700 block of South Seventh Street with operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Jeremy S. Stephens, 46, was charged at ADM, 1251 Beaver Channel Parkway, with disorderly conduct, obstructing a public way.
May 3
• Austin L. Davis, 29, was arrested at the Clinton Police Department, 113 Sixth Ave. South, on an in-county warrant.
• Richard L. Mayer III, 27, was charged at 625 Locust Place with domestic abuse-assault impeding flow of air/blood, bodily injury.
• Richard J. Streets, 59, was charged at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., with fifth-degree theft, shoplifting not exceeding $300.
May 5
• Johnathon W. Polidore Jr., 31, was charged at Riverview Drive with driving while barred; possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense; and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
May 6
• Justin L. Jenkins, 28, was arrested at 1446 13th Ave. South on an in-county warrant.
• Shiquan R. Jones, 27, was charged in the 500 block of Fourth Avenue North with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Anthony Zito, 33, was charged at Super 8 Motel, 1711 Lincolnway, with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.
May 7
• Emily N. Green, 23, was arrested in the 400 block of Second Avenue North an an out-of-county warrant.
May 8
• Alexander R. Rettkowski, 31, was arrested at First Avenue and South Fourth Street on two in-county warrants.
