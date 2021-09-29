Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Sept. 5
• Ryan W. Smith, 29, was arrested in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue South on an out-of-county arrest warrant and for interference with official acts.
• Shane S. Stoller, 45, was arrested in the 1500 block of North Third Street on a bench warrant.
Sept. 6
• Nicholas K.H. Bakas, 27, was arrested at 611 S. Seventh St. on two in-county arrest warrants.
• Tyler N. Todd, 24, was arrested at 2349 N. Fifth St. on a bench warrant.
Sept. 7
• Lana K. Barton, 46, was charged at 1121 S. 12th St. with trespass, damage more than $300; and second-degree criminal mischief.
• Christopher J. Hartman-Hans, 24, was arrested at 238 Fourth Ave. North, Apt. 205, on an in-county warrant.
• Pamela K. Sterbenz, 60, was charged in the 900 block of South 18th Street with operating while under the influence, first offense.
Sept. 8
• Chad J. Michalak, 43, was charged at 509 Seventh Ave. South with possession of a controlled substance, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Isaac J. Rowden III, 25, was charged at 730 Ninth Ave. South with interference with official acts, resulting in bodily injury; and obstruction of emergency communications, purposely interfere/obstruct; and arrested on an in-county warrant.
Sept. 9
• Victor A. Gordon, 25, was charged in the 800 block of North Third Street with possession of a controlled substance, first offense.
• Brandon K. Snyder, 34, was arrested in the 100 block of Fifth Avenue South on an in-county warrant.
Sept. 10
• Michele M. Hantelmann, 36, was charged at 500 N. Fourth St., Apt. 102, with first-degree harassment.
• Cassandra L. Johnson, 43, was charged at 2110 Pershing Blvd. with fourth-degree criminal mischief and domestic abuse-assault with intent to inflict serious injury.
• Alex J. Wailand, 21, was charged at 546 Sixth Ave. South with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order; and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense.
Sept. 11
• Julia Y. Kurokawa, 29, was arrested at 1419 Seventh St. NW on a bench warrant.
• Robert R. Madsen, 52, was arrested at EZ Coin Laundry, 309 Buell Ave., on an in-county warrant.
• Jeremy S. Stephens, 47, was charged in the 100 block of Main Avenue with disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior.
Sept. 13
Sept. 14
Sept. 16
Sept. 17
Sept. 18
Sept. 19
• Javon S. Brown, 29, was arrested at Walgreens, 806 S. Fourth St., for trespass.
• Jordan A. Rogers, 24, was charged at 536 10th Ave. South with fourth-degree theft.
Sept. 20
• Gary L. Crete Jr., 30, was charged at 417 S. Fifth St. with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
• Ryan P. Harris, 31, was charged at Seventh Avenue South and South Fifth Street with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.
• Charles L. Merchant, 48, was arrested in the 2400 block of North Third Street on a bench warrant.
• Bishop K. Sibley, 26, was arrested in the 200 block of South Seventh Street on an in-county warrant.
Sept. 21
• Jill M. Jennings, 38, was arrested at 546 Sixth Ave. South on an in-county warrant.
• Patricia A. Sherrod, 63, was arrested in the 700 block of Locust Place on an in-county warrant.
• Samantha A. Soibel, 35, was arrested at 423 10th Ave. South on two in-county warrants.
• Eric A. Taylor, 28, was arrested at 400 Second Ave. South for possession of a controlled substance, third offense; and on an in-county warrant.
Sept. 22
• Jeff M. English, 65, was charged at Clinton Liquor and Convenience, 1641 S. Bluff Blvd., with operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Ky M. Giellis, 29, was charged at 200 S. Third St., Apt. 4, with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.
• Raeqwon L. Hardwick, 20, was arrested at South Fourth Street and Fourth Avenue South on an in-county warrant.
• Jamie A. Jess, 30, was charged at 1700 Ninth St. NW with domestic abuse-assault, first offense, causing bodily injury.
• Kay L. Lawrence, 57, was arrested at the Clinton Police Department, 113 Sixth Ave. South, on an in-county warrant.
• Lethabo Malope, 21, was charged at Mercy North Hospital, 1410 N. Fourth St., with assault.
• Lamont W. Wilkerson, 27, was charged at 711 N. Second St. with trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 23
• Jacklyn L. Cleven, 25, was charged in the 3200 block of North Third Street with fifth-degree fraudulent practice.
• Keisha F. Wilson, 28, was arrested at 202 N. Bluff Blvd., on an in-county warrant.
Sept. 24
• Dru A. Greve, 18, was charged at McDonald's, 729 N. Second St., with assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, no intent.
• Stacy M. Mennenga, 49, was arrested at 2712 S. 25th St., Suite A., on an in-county warrant.
• Robert J. White, 29, was arrested at 1702 Iowa Ave. on seven bench warrants.
Sept. 25
• James T. Cortez, 37, was charged at McDonald's, 729 N. Second St., for possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts and arrested on an out-of-county warrant.
• Sherry D. Julian, 43, was arrested at 702 12th Ave. South on a bench warrant.
• Lethabo Malope, 21, was charged at MercyOne, 1410 N. Fourth St., with trespass and assault on persons in certain occupations, no injury.
• Emrico J. Williams, 36, was arrested in the 200 block of Sixth Avenue North on an in-county warrant.
Sept. 26
• Mary P. Connell, 62, was charged in the 900 block of Eighth Avenue South with operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Kelly S. Murphy, 47, was arrested at 1105 Briar Cliff Lane on a bench warrant.
• Sylvia K. Rauchenecker, 21, was charged at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., for fifth-degree theft.
Sept. 27
• Whitney S. Joslin, 23, was arrested in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue South on an in-county warrant.
Sept. 28
• Nicholas J. Hebdon, 33, was arrested at 1522 Lincolnway, Room 209, on an out-of-county warrant.
• Kevin J. Moore, 32, was charged at 2604 N. Fourth St., Apt. 1506, with domestic abuse-assault, first offense, causing bodily injury.
• Daniel R. Silva, 34, was arrested at Blain's Farm and Fleet, 1600 Lincolnway, on a bench warrant.
