Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.

Sept. 5

• Ryan W. Smith, 29, was arrested in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue South on an out-of-county arrest warrant and for interference with official acts.

• Shane S. Stoller, 45, was arrested in the 1500 block of North Third Street on a bench warrant.

Sept. 6

• Nicholas K.H. Bakas, 27, was arrested at 611 S. Seventh St. on two in-county arrest warrants.

• Tyler N. Todd, 24, was arrested at 2349 N. Fifth St. on a bench warrant.

Sept. 7

• Lana K. Barton, 46, was charged at 1121 S. 12th St. with trespass, damage more than $300; and second-degree criminal mischief.

• Christopher J. Hartman-Hans, 24, was arrested at 238 Fourth Ave. North, Apt. 205, on an in-county warrant.

• Pamela K. Sterbenz, 60, was charged in the 900 block of South 18th Street with operating while under the influence, first offense.

Sept. 8

• Chad J. Michalak, 43, was charged at 509 Seventh Ave. South with possession of a controlled substance, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Isaac J. Rowden III, 25, was charged at 730 Ninth Ave. South with interference with official acts, resulting in bodily injury; and obstruction of emergency communications, purposely interfere/obstruct; and arrested on an in-county warrant.

Sept. 9

• Victor A. Gordon, 25, was charged in the 800 block of North Third Street with possession of a controlled substance, first offense.

• Brandon K. Snyder, 34, was arrested in the 100 block of Fifth Avenue South on an in-county warrant.

Sept. 10

• Michele M. Hantelmann, 36, was charged at 500 N. Fourth St., Apt. 102, with first-degree harassment.

• Cassandra L. Johnson, 43, was charged at 2110 Pershing Blvd. with fourth-degree criminal mischief and domestic abuse-assault with intent to inflict serious injury.

• Alex J. Wailand, 21, was charged at 546 Sixth Ave. South with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order; and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense.

Sept. 11

• Julia Y. Kurokawa, 29, was arrested at 1419 Seventh St. NW on a bench warrant.

• Robert R. Madsen, 52, was arrested at EZ Coin Laundry, 309 Buell Ave., on an in-county warrant.

• Jeremy S. Stephens, 47, was charged in the 100 block of Main Avenue with disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior.

Sept. 13 

• Christopher B. Crabtree, 31, was charged at 2321 Garfield St. with operating while under the influence, first offense. 
 
• Travis T. Moore, 41, was arrested in the 600 block of Ninth Avenue South on an in-county warrant. 

 Sept. 14 

• Taelin D. Harris, 19, was arrested at the Clinton Police Department, 113 Sixth Ave. South, on an in-county warrant. 
 
• Jessie D. Stiner, 41, was charged at Steel Appeal, 317 S. Second St., with trespass. 

 Sept. 16 

 • Denzel D. Franklin, 26, was charged at 2214 McKinley St. with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order. 
 
• Guy M. Pidde Jr., 45, was arrested at 702 12th Ave. South, on two out-of-county warrants. 

 Sept. 17 

 • Javon S. Brown, 29, was charged at Hy-Vee Gas, 809 S. Fourth St., with trespass.  
 
• Jeremy K. Farrell, 35, was arrested at 432 10th Ave. South, Apt. 3, on an in-county warrant. 
 
• Dallas J. Koch, 35, was charged at Shell Central, 401 Second Ave. South, with possession of a controlled substance, second offense; and assault with a dangerous weapon. 
 
• Kelly S. Murphy, 47, was charged at 912 14th Ave. South with trespass. 
 
• Dustin M. Mussmann, 26, was arrested at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., on an in-county warrant. 

 Sept. 18 

 • Chad J. Michalak, 43, was arrested in the 300 block alley between First and Second avenues south on a bench warrant. 

 Sept. 19 

 • Javon S. Brown, 29, was arrested at Walgreens, 806 S. Fourth St., for trespass. 

 • Jordan A. Rogers, 24, was charged at 536 10th Ave. South with fourth-degree theft.

 Sept. 20

 • Gary L. Crete Jr., 30, was charged at 417 S. Fifth St. with fifth-degree criminal mischief.

 • Ryan P. Harris, 31, was charged at Seventh Avenue South and South Fifth Street with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.

• Charles L. Merchant, 48, was arrested in the 2400 block of North Third Street on a bench warrant. 

 • Bishop K. Sibley, 26, was arrested in the 200 block of South Seventh Street on an in-county warrant.  

 Sept. 21 

• Jill M. Jennings, 38, was arrested at 546 Sixth Ave. South on an in-county warrant. 

 • Patricia A. Sherrod, 63, was arrested in the 700 block of Locust Place on an in-county warrant. 

• Samantha A. Soibel, 35, was arrested at 423 10th Ave. South on two in-county warrants. 

• Eric A. Taylor, 28, was arrested at 400 Second Ave. South for possession of a controlled substance, third offense; and on an in-county warrant. 

 Sept. 22 

 • Jeff M. English, 65, was charged at Clinton Liquor and Convenience, 1641 S. Bluff Blvd., with  operating while under the influence, first offense. 

 • Ky M. Giellis, 29, was charged at 200 S. Third St., Apt. 4, with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order. 

• Raeqwon L. Hardwick, 20, was arrested at South Fourth Street and Fourth Avenue South on an in-county warrant. 

 • Jamie A. Jess, 30, was charged at 1700 Ninth St. NW with domestic abuse-assault, first offense, causing bodily injury. 

 • Kay L. Lawrence, 57, was arrested at the Clinton Police Department, 113 Sixth Ave. South, on an in-county warrant. 

• Lethabo Malope, 21, was charged at Mercy North Hospital, 1410 N. Fourth St., with assault. 

 • Lamont W. Wilkerson, 27, was charged at 711 N. Second St. with trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Sept. 23 

• Jacklyn L. Cleven, 25, was charged in the 3200 block of North Third Street with fifth-degree fraudulent practice. 

• Keisha F. Wilson, 28, was arrested at 202 N. Bluff Blvd., on an in-county warrant. 

Sept. 24 

• Dru A. Greve, 18, was charged at McDonald's, 729 N. Second St., with assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, no intent. 

• Stacy M. Mennenga, 49, was arrested at 2712 S. 25th St., Suite A., on an in-county warrant. 

• Robert J. White, 29, was arrested at 1702 Iowa Ave. on seven bench warrants. 

Sept. 25 

• James T. Cortez, 37, was charged at McDonald's, 729 N. Second St., for possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts and arrested on an out-of-county warrant. 

• Sherry D. Julian, 43, was arrested at 702 12th Ave. South on a bench warrant. 

• Lethabo Malope, 21, was charged at MercyOne, 1410 N. Fourth St., with trespass and assault on persons in certain occupations, no injury. 

• Emrico J. Williams, 36, was arrested in the 200 block of Sixth Avenue North on an in-county warrant. 

 Sept. 26 

 • Mary P. Connell, 62, was charged in the 900 block of Eighth Avenue South with operating while under the influence, first offense. 

 • Kelly S. Murphy, 47, was arrested at 1105 Briar Cliff Lane on a bench warrant. 

 • Sylvia K. Rauchenecker, 21, was charged at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., for fifth-degree theft. 

Sept. 27 

 • Whitney S. Joslin, 23, was arrested in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue South on an in-county warrant. 

Sept. 28

• Nicholas J. Hebdon, 33, was arrested at 1522 Lincolnway, Room 209, on an out-of-county warrant. 

 • Kevin J. Moore, 32, was charged at 2604 N. Fourth St., Apt. 1506, with domestic abuse-assault, first offense, causing bodily injury. 

• Daniel R. Silva, 34, was arrested at Blain's Farm and Fleet, 1600 Lincolnway, on a bench warrant. 

