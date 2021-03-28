Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
March 13
• Tonay M. Hofman, 24, was charged in the 1800 block of 27th Avenue South with possession of a controlled substance, second offense.
• Jacob A. Shearon, 25, was charged in the 500 block of Sixth Avenue South with driving while barred.
March 14
• Daryn J. Anderson, 36, was charged at 2715 S. 18th St., Apt. 111, with public intoxication.
• Jeffery Q. Evans, 36, was arrested at Hy-Vee Gas, 809 S. Fourth St., on an in-county warrant.
March 16
• Baryn M. Ledrigg, 23, was charged in the 700 block of South Eighth Street with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
March 17
• Charles L. Merchant, 47, was arrested at More Stay Inn, 1522 Lincoln Way, on two warrants.
March 18
• Nijaza Ahmetovic, 29, was arrested at 444 Fifth Ave. South, Apt. 101, on a warrant.
• Toni T. Davis, 35, was charged at 2214 McKinley St., Apt. 4, with domestic abuse-assault, third offense, causing bodily injury/mental illness.
March 19
• Jerami C. Davidson, 33, was charged at Jewel Osco, 1307 N. Second St. with operating while under the influence, first offense, and interference with official acts.
• Anthony J. Marzano, 26, was charged at Walgreens, 1905 N. Second St., with third-degree criminal mischief, assault causing bodily injury/mental illness, disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior and two counts of assault, no injury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.