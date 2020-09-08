Aug. 28
• Brandon K. Snyder, 33, was arrested in the 500 block of North Fourth Street on a bench warrant.
• Bradley E. Utroska, 56, was charged in the 500 block alley of Second and Third avenues south with operating while under the influence, second offense.
Aug. 29
• Alexander R. Rettkowski, 32, was charged in the 200 block of 20th Place with driving while barred.
Aug. 30
• Terrill A. Beal, 32, was charged at 223 First Ave. with third-degree criminal mischief, public intoxication and interference with official acts.
• Joseph A. Cossman, 33, was arrested at 204 18th Place on two out-of-county warrants.
• Jarmaine A. Douglas, 36, was arrested at Nottingham Apartments, 850 First Ave., on an in-county warrant.
• Jeramy W. Houston, 29, was charged at Seventh Avenue South and South Fifth Street with disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior, assault and using/displaying a dangerous weapon and arrested on an in-county warrant.
• William J. Kramer Sr., 55, was charged at 120 N. Fifth St. with domestic abuse-assault, no injury.
Aug. 31
• Tara L. Hattendorf, 43, was charged at Dominos Pizza, 1122 N. Second St., with driving while barred.
• Joey J. Hendricksen, 36, was charged at 540 10th Ave. South with domestic abuse-assault with intent to inflict serious injury, using or displaying weapon.
• Melvin C. Johnson, 49, was arrested at North Second Street and 19th Avenue North on two bench warrants.
Sept. 1
• Brett Cahone, 27, was charged at 202 N. Bluff Blvd., Apt. 208, with domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury/mental illness.
• Troy A. Murphy, 48, was charged at 1105 Briar Cliff Lane with operating while under the influence, first offense.
Sept. 3
• Brandin L. Clark, 28, was charged at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., with driving while license under suspension.
• Antonio C. Ortiz, 46, was charged at O’Reilly Auto Parts, 1206 Camanche Ave., with operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Alexis E. Lopez, 30, was arrested at 422 Eighth Ave. South on an in-county warrant.
Sept. 4
• Brandin L. Clark, 28, was charged in the 1600 block of 27th Avenue South with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.
• Jeremy A. Hoese, 48, was charged at 1520 Ninth Street Northwest with domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury/mental illness.
• Jordan J. Kemp, 19, was charged at 750 1/2 10th Ave. South with domestic abuse-assault with intent to inflict serious injury.
• Ryan W. Smith, 28, was arrested at 13th Avenue North and North Third Street on an out-of-county warrant.
