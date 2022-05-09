Any criminal charge is only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
APRIL 21
• Jessica L. Meyermann, 37, was arrested on a warrant at 113 Sixth Ave. South.
• Tara L. Hattendorf, 45, was arrested on a warrant and also charged with providing false identification information in the 200 block of 17th Avenue North.
• Valerie J. Reed, 37, was arrested on a warrant and also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, third offense, in the 600 block of South Ninth Street.
• Hunter T. Houston, 21, was charged with domestic abuse-assault in the 1700 of North Third Street.
• Cody L. Gillen was arrested on a warrant in the 2500 block of Honesty Way.
• Jessica L. Meyermann, 37, was charged with interference with officials acts in the 100 block of North 13th Street.
• Edward W. Meeker Jr., 43, was arrested on two bench warrants and also charged with interference with official acts in the 60 block of Main Avenue.
APRIL 22
• Christiane Arroyo Nieves, 31, was charged with trespassing, refusing to vacate; and contempt, violation of a no-contact order in the 200 block of 18th Place.
• Mercedes L. Carr, 31, was charged with trespassing, refusing to vacate; and violation of a no-contact order in the 200 block of 18th Place.
• Alexander R. Rettkowski, 33, was charged with driving while barred, habitual offender, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Donald J. Holm, 34, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, third offense; interference with official acts and two counts of failure to affix a drug tax stamp. He also was arrested on a warrant and charged with intent to manufacture/deliver meth over 5 grams and under 5 kilograms and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 600 block of Fifth Avenue South.
APRIL 23
• Joshua P. Fuller, 39, was arrested on a warrant and also charged with interference with official acts in the 1500 block of 27th Avenue South.
• Evan M. Farwell, 23, was charged with contempt/violation of a no-contact order, second-degree criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance, third offense, in the 600 block of Ninth Avenue South.
• Ky M. Giellis, 29, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of explosive/incendiary materials in the 300 block of South Fifth Street.
• Thomas R. King Jr., 48, was charged with domestic abuse-assault in the 700 block of Melrose Court.
APRIL 24
• Santana M. Padilla, 24, was arrested on a warrant in the 2300 block of South 14th Street.
APRIL 25
• Ameka A. Jones, 26, was arrested on a warrant and also charged with interference with officials acts in the 500 block of Seventh Avenue South.
• Tyler J. Farley, 30, was charged with contempt, violation of a no-contact order in the 500 block of Ninth Avenue South.
• Jenni L. Phillips, 48, was charged with domestic abuse-assault, first offense, in the 2800 block of Pershing Boulevard.
APRIL 26
• Dakota C. Abbott, 30, was charged with theft in the 80 block of 16th Avenue North. Abbott also was charged with interference with official acts and public intoxication in the 1500 block of Pershing Boulevard.
• Michael S. Schreiner, 33, was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue South.
APRIL 27
• James E. Gregory, 24, was arrested on a warrant in the 200 block of Seventh Avenue North.
APRIL 28
• Joseph R. Ottens, 46, was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Third Avenue South.
• Ryan J. Ellenberg, 29, was charged with operating while intoxicated, third offense, in the 2500 block of Liberty Avenue.
• Danielle L. Neuschwanger, 34, was arrested on a warrant in the 1000 block of Roosevelt Street.
• Michael L. Terrell, 40, was charged with contempt, violation of a no-contact order, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts in the 500 block of Seventh Avenue South.
• Kelly N. Ooten, 31, was charged with driving while license denied or revoked in the 1000 block of South Eighth Street.
• Nicholas K. H. Bakas, 27, was charged with possession of marijuana, first offense, and third-degree theft in the 800 block of South Fourth Street.
APRIL 29
• Shauna L. Roberts, 35, was arrested on a warrant in the 2400 block of Dunham Street.
• Joel M. Farrell, 33, was arrested on a warrant and also charged with possession of a controlled substance, second offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia at Sixth Avenue South and Second Street.
• Toni T. Davis, 36, was arrested on a warrant and also charged with operating while intoxicated, first offense, and assault on persons in certain occupations in the 2200 block of McKinley Street.
• Rodney C. Heister, 20, was charged with driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked in the 600 block of North Fifth Street.
• Elmer E. Pothof Jr., 49, was arrested on a warrant and also charged with possession of a controlled substance, third offense, and interference with official acts in the 500 block of 10th Avenue South.
APRIL 30
• Paige N. Lafary, 30, was arrested on a warrant and also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance in the 1500 block of Lincoln Way.
• Jhermani D. Davis, 25, was arrested on a warrant and was charged with providing false identification information in the 1200 block of Gateway Avenue.
• Dalton A. Manley, 30, was arrested on a warrant in the 1800 block of Glendale Road.
• Santiago A. Ixba-May, 18, was charged with possession of marijuana in the 1500 block of Lincoln Way.
• Tomas L. Guervara-Tejeda, 22, was arrested on two warrants and also charged with interference with official acts in the 200 block of First Avenue.
• Alyvia A. J. Smith, 23, was arrested on a warrant, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, third offense, in the 200 block of First Avenue.
MAY 1
• Payton T. Gabel, 28, was charged with public intoxication at Roosevelt Street and Main Avenue.
• Thomas R. Chavez, 22, was charged with operating while intoxicated, first offense, in the 400 block alley between Second and Third avenues south.
