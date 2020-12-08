clinton police car, black

Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.

Nov. 28 

• Electra R. Daehler, 27, was charged at Hyvee, 901 S. Fourth St., with fifth-degree theft. 

Nov. 29

• A 17-year-old was arrested for driving while barred. 

Nov. 30

• Dakota C. Abbott, 28, was charged at 1120 N. 12th St. with third-degree criminal mischief. 

• Javon S. Henderson, 21, was charged at 316 N. Third St. with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order. 

Dec. 1 

• Amber M. Hall, 37, was charged at Kwik Star, 911 S. 14th St., with driving while barred and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

• Timothy W. Miller, 26, was arrested at MercyOne, 1410 N. Fourth St., on an in-county warrant. 

Dec. 2

• Joshua M. Ioannides, 35, was charged at Wild Rose Casino, 777 Wild Rose Drive, with operating while under the influence, first offense.

• DeSean R. Weathersby, 31, was charged at 2715 S. 18th St., Apt. 202, with public intoxication and interference with official acts. 

Dec. 3

• Samantha E. Coon, 21, was charged in the 300 block of North Bluff Boulevard with conspiring with intent to deliver marijuana under 50 kilograms. 

• Randy M. Frazier, 37, was charged at 738 13th Ave. South with interference with official acts.  

• Charles L. Merchant, 47, was arrested at Harbor Freight, 1941 Lincoln Way, on a bench warrant. 

