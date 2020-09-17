Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Sept. 5
• Austin R. Barnes, 21, was charged at 101 18th Ave. North with interference with official acts.
• Jacob D. Sheley, 21, was arrested at 1160 Ninth Ave. South on a bench warrant.
Sept. 6
• Addy L. Beecher, 30, was charged at 13th Avenue North and Springdale Drive with driving while barred, habitual offender; and carrying weapons, firearm transported in vehicle.
• Brandin L.J. Clark, 28, was charged at More Stay Inn, 1522 Lincoln Way, with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.
• Jesse J. Oster, 46, was charged in the 1000 block of 11th Avenue South with driving while barred.
• Joseph A. Robbins Jr., 38, was arrested at 443 Eighth Ave. South, Apt. 1, on an in-county warrant.
Sept. 10
• Kayla M. Kunz, 25, was charged in the 400 block of Locust Place with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third or subsequent offense.
• Michael P. Zell, 37, was arrested at Smoking Joes, 1606 Camanche Ave., on an in-county warrant.
