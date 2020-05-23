May 16
• Arturo Escobedo-Martinez, 23, was charged in the 2400 block of North Second Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 17
• Ashley N. Bouchard, 30, was charged at Mill Creek Parkway and 13th Avenue North with operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Leonard Draper Jr., 38, was arrested at 2121 Iowa Ave. on four bench warrants.
• Deandre A. Johnson, 24, was charged in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue South with interference with official acts, providing false identification to a peace officer and arrested on two out-of-county warrants.
• Kyle C. Julian, 25, was charged in the 700 block of South Seventh Street with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense.
• Michelle L. McColley, 41, was charged at the Econo Lodge, 2300 Lincolnway, with violation of a no-contact/protective order.
• Matthew J. Meiners, 43, was charged at the Econo Lodge, 2300 Lincolnway, with possession of drug paraphernalia, dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a domestic abuse offender, contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order and on a bench warrant.
• Masyn T. Spillman, 21, was charged at 926 14th Ave. South with public intoxication and domestic abuse-assault cause bodily injury/mental illness.
May 18
• Justen A. Grimes, 36, was charged in the 400 block of Fourth and Fifth avenues north with driving while barred as a habitual offender.
May 19
• Daryn J. Anderson, 35, was charged at 647 Locust Place with violation of a no-contact/protective order.
• Sara K. Dean, 29, was charged at 647 Locust Place with contempt, violation of a no-contact/protective order.
• Sean B. Lass, 19, was charged at Mill Creek Parkway and Lincolnway with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
• Galen J. Sturman, 29, was arrested at 3131 Roosevelt St. on an out-of-county warrant.
May 20
• Jessica A. Schoenig, 30, was charged in the 700 block of Fifth and Sixth avenues south with interference with official acts, resulting in bodily injury and arrested on an in-county warrant.
May 21
• Michael L. Varner Jr., 31, was charged at Miller Ridge Apartments, 2604 N. Fourth St., with domestic abuse-assault cause bodily injury/mental illness.
• Joshua E. Williams, 27, was charged at the 30th Avenue North boat ramp with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
