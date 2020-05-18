Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
May 8
• Justin L. Jenkins, 28, was charged at 1446 13th Ave. South with contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.
May 9
• Shawn W. Beeman, 38, was arrested at More Stay Inn, 1522 Lincolnway, on an in-county warrant, dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a domestic abuse offender, interference with official acts, firearm, and providing false identification to a peace officer.
• Nicholas J.O. Hebdon, 32, was charged at 1030 Grandview Drive with domestic abuse-assault with intent to inflict serious injury, use or display weapon.
May 10
• Austin B.A. Scheper, 32, was charged at Shell South, 1003 Eighth Ave. South, with third-degree theft, not exceeding $750, with two prior thefts.
May 11
• Jeffrey Q. Evans, 35, was arrested in the 800 block of North Second Street on a bench warrant, possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense and contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.
• Doris M.A. Varnado, 32, was charged in the 800 block of North Second Street with violation of no-contact/protective order.
• John J. Gillen, 33, was charged at 2130 Camanche Ave. with interference with official acts and third-degree burglary, unoccupied structure.
• Shanda R. Witherow, 21, was charged at 120 N. Fifth St. with interference with official acts.
• Dominic J. Larson, 22, was arrested at 1241 Gateway Ave., Apt. 6, on a bench warrant.
May 13
• Darren A. Dau, 37, was arrested in the 700 block of Sixth Avenue South on an in-county warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a domestic abuse offender and possession of a controlled substance, first offense.
May 14
• Dalton R. Sipe, 25, was arrested at Econo Lodge, 2300 Lincolnway, on an out-of-county warrant.
• Carl A. Hall, 47, was charged at 1600 Lincolnway with fifth-degree theft, shoplifting not exceeding $300.
• William W. Hamilton, 68, was charged in Clinton with disorderly conduct, false report of fire/epidemic/catastrophe.
