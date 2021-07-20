Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
July 10
• Erica L. Findley, 21, was arrested at Glenwood Place for provide false identification information to peace officer; two in-county arrest warrants; three counts of unlawful possession of a prescription drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; assault on persons in certain occupations, no injury; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense; and interference with official acts, resulting in bodily injury.
• Julia Y. Kurokawa, 29, was arrested in the 600 block of North Fourth Street for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, second offense.
• Timothy J. Kyarsgaard, 40, was arrested at 2349 Dunham St. on an out-of-county warrant.
July 11
• Eugene D. Bailey, 29, was arrested at 1214 S. Ninth St. on an out-of-county warrant.
• Kyle F. Decoster, 34, was arrested at 2603 N. Second St. for fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Kyle F. Decoster, 34, was arrested at 33rd Avenue North and Garfield Street for public intoxication.
• Teresa M. Prins, 55, was arrested at 202 N. Bluff Blvd., Apt. 104, for assault causing bodily injury/mental illness.
• Tyra T. Taylor, 27, was arrested at 1100 S. Second St. on an in-county warrant.
July 12
• Lakeia M. Bailey, 28, was arrested at 1214 S. Ninth St. on an out-of-county warrant.
July 13
• Tyra T. Taylor, 27, was arrested at 2208 McKinley St., Apt. 6, for contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.
July 14
• Brandon L. Coon, 27, was arrested in the 500 block of Sixth Avenue South on a bench warrant.
• Shawn D. Desimone, 23, was arrested at 2398 Dunham St., on a bench warrant.
• Michael R. Dietrick, 42, was arrested at El Toro, 701 N. Second St., for fifth-degree criminal mischief and contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.
• Roger P. Umble, 65, was arrested at Circle K, 1530 N. Second St., for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third or subsequent offense.
July 15
• Dakota C. Abbott, 29, was arrested at Casey’s, 1336 Camanche Ave., for third-degree theft.
• Dakota J. Palmer Roden, 19, was arrested at 426 Fourth Ave. South on an in-county warrant.
July 16
• Tara J. Ferguson, 49, was arrested at 900 S. Eighth St. for driving while barred.
• Jessica L. Meyermann, 37, was arrested at 1118 S. 12th St. for contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.
• Logan R. Nissen, 24, was arrested at 900 Seventh Ave. South on an out-of-county warrant.
