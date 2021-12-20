Any criminal charge is only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Dec. 7
• Jill M. Jennings, 38, was arrested at 546 Sixth Ave. South on an in-county warrant.
• Jordan Mooney, 23, was arrested at 616 Melrose Court on an out-of-county warrant.
• Travis M. Robertson, 30, was arrested at Jewel Osco, 1307 N. Second St., on an out-of-county warrant.
Dec. 8
• Daniel R. Bousman, 41, was charged at the Salvation Army Store, 2808 S. 25th St., with driving while barred and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.
• Jill M. Jennings, 38, was charged at 11th Avenue South and South Eighth Street with interference with official acts.
• Dalton A. Manley, 29, was arrested at Blain's Farm and Fleet, 1600 Lincolnway, on an out-of-county warrant.
• Alice J. Pothof, 43, was arrested at 616 Sixth Ave. South on an in-county warrant.
Dec. 9
• A 13-year-old was charged with possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Paige N. Lafary, 30, was arrested at Hy-Vee Food Store, 901 S. Fourth St., on two warrants.
• Tara Seats, 26, was charged at 107 Fayette St. with domestic abuse-assault, first offense, causing bodily injury.
Dec. 10
• Kristi R. Gladd, 32, was charged at Hy-Vee Food Store, 901 S. Fourth St., with trespassing.
• Nicholas B. Petersen, 24, was charged at Blain's Farm and Fleet, 1600 Lincolnway, with driving while barred, habitual offender.
• Joseph B. Powell, 39, was charged at Burger King, 1010 N. Second St., with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense; and arrested on a bench warrant.
• Jennifer C. Stoecker, 42, was arrested at 1702 Iowa Ave. on two warrants.
• Melvin M. Thomas Jr., 35, was arrested at 334 Sixth Ave. North on a bench warrant.
Dec. 11
• Frankie J. Hansen, 30, was arrested at 437 Sixth Ave. South on an out-of-county warrant.
• Joseph W. McIntyre, 31, was charged at MercyOne, 1410 N. Fourth St., with public intoxication, first offense.
Dec. 12
• Lance M. Smith, 43, was charged at Walgreens, 806 S. Fourth St., with public intoxication, first offense.
Dec. 13
• Anthony J. Curce, 40, was arrested at 557 Sixth Ave. South, Apt. 3, on two warrants.
