JAN. 17
• Danielle L. Neuschwanger, 34, was arrested on a bench warrant.
• Frankie J. Hansen, 30, was charged in the 400 block of Second Avenue South with driving while barred, habitual offender.
• Nancy L. Knapp, 40, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, in the 400 block of Second Avenue South.
JAN. 18
• Brian J. Chavez, 29, was arrested in the 500 block of North Third Street on a bench warrant.
• Evan L. Ellis, 31, was charged at 15th Avenue South and Liberty Avenue with violation of a no-contact order and driving while barred, habitual offender.
• Veronica R. Lopez, 25, was charged at 15th Avenue South and Liberty Avenue for violation of a no-contact order.
JAN. 19
• Beverly A. Grant, 78, was charged in the 300 block of South Bluff Boulevard with operating while intoxicated, first offense.
• Nicholas E. Mullaley, 36, was charged with domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury.
JAN. 20
• Breanna S.J. Rettkowski, 28, was charged at 901 S. Fourth St. with fifth-degree theft.
• Shalynn K. Varner, 32, was arrested on a warrant in the 1300 block of North Second Street.
JAN. 21
• Frank L. James, 57, was arrested on a warrant in the 800 block of 12th Avenue South.
• Karlee R. Rasmussen, 26, was charged with first-offense truancy at 100 N. 13th St.
JAN. 22
• Camree J. Solomon, 22, was arrested on a bench warrant in the 700 block of Fifth Avenue South.
• Brenda N. Oseguera, 33, was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block alley between Fourth and Fifth avenues south.
• Joshua I. Sheley II, 26, was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue North.
JAN. 23
• Christian G. Dykstra, 38, was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of South Sixth Street.
• Jacob Dick, 49, was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of Sixth Avenue North.
JAN. 24
• Scot A. Murray, 49, was charged in the 400 block of North Second Street with driving while barred, habitual offender; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
JAN. 25
• Brian L. Drury, 57, was charged in the 2000 block of Dunham Street with two counts of assault.
• Jordan T. Woosley, 30, was charged in the 300 block of North Fourth Street with harassment of public officers or employees and interference with official acts.
JAN. 26
• Dejon A. Johnson, 27, was charged in the 900 block of South Fifth Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts.
• Justin E. Page, 42, was charged in the 1400 block of Fairway Drive with interference with a police dog; first-offense public intoxication; and assault, intending to cause pain or injury.
• Willie Cherry IV, 47, was charged in the 900 block of Fifth Avenue South with possession of a controlled substance, third offense; intent to manufacture/deliver meth; and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.
JAN. 27
• William Kassell was arrested in the 1500 block of Windsor Drive on a warrant.
JAN. 28
• Jacob A. Chisholm, 46, was charged with domestic abuse-assault, causing bodily injury, first offense.
• Cory J. Turner, 47, was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of Ninth Avenue South.
• Lindsay B. Whallon, 42, was charged at Sixth Avenue South and Second Street with public intoxication, first offense.
JAN. 29
• Bishop K. Sibley, 26, was arrested on a bench warrant in the 700 block of Second Avenue South.
• Trevor X. Miller, 28, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, in the 600 block of South Fifth Street.
• Jordan T. Woosley, 30, was charged at 1410 N. Fourth St. with trespassing.
• Chad M. Corbin, 48, was charged in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue South with first-offense public intoxication.
